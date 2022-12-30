'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey

30 December 2022, 12:49

By Ellen Morgan

Vivienne Westwood was the “original disruptor”, fashion journalist Melanie Rickey told Andrew Castle whilst reflecting on the legacy left behind by the late fashion designer.

On Wednesday evening statement was released announcing the death of fashion mogul Vivienne Westwood.

To reflect on the "legacy" left behind by Ms Westwood, Andrew Castle was joined by the former editor-at-large of Grazia, Melanie Rickey.

The fashion journalist Melanie Rickey described Vivienne Westwood, who was a key figure of the punk movement in the 1970s, as “ahead of her time” and praised her mission which she says, made “us think differently about what we’re doing”.

Her eclectic style subverted everyday fashion, designing skirts for men and incorporating elements from historical clothing, like the crinoline – a 19th-century petticoat.

Andrew said Vivienne Westwood’s fashion perplexed him, as “nothing seemed to match or go together,” but after seeing her in person he recognised she was “a walking piece of art.”

“You can’t make up what Vivienne Westwood had,” he added, praising her "energy and sincerity".

The fashion writer then spoke about the activism Vivienne Westwood undertook in her career.

She visited landfills to show people “what you can do with what we would consider rubbish,” and the designer “woke us up to the environmental crisis" Ms Rickey explained.

In 2020, Ms Westwood launched her own sustainability initiative to reduce plastic shopping bags and is credited by many for pioneering the message of environmentally friendly fashion long before it was mainstream.

Melanie Rickey said that Vivienne Westwood has already influenced generations of fashion students, with as many as 90% many citing her as a key influence.

“She was politically, sociologically and culturally important,” she reminded Andrew.

“People laughed at her, but she didn’t step away from her beliefs.”

