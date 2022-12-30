Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

30 December 2022, 10:57

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“He was so powerful”, Harry Redknapp told Andrew Castle, after the footballer regarded as one of the greatest of all time died yesterday aged 82.

Harry Redknapp praised football legend Pelé who passed away yesterday, telling Andrew Castle that “he had everything”.

Andrew asked: “Harry, what was special about the man?”

“He was just an amazing player Andrew”, the football pundit replied.

“I’ve played against him a few times and he was just unplayable. He had everything - great ability, both feet”, he added.

READ MORE: Football icon Pelé dies aged 82 after cancer battle as Gary Lineker pays tribute to the 'great entertainer'

The former football manager also shared how people would try to “kick lumps” out of the pitch and “try to stop him at all costs”, and yet Pelé “came through all that”.

Mr Redknapp also brought up a unique and well-known fact about the prestigious former footballer, recalling how he won three World Cups, scoring in his first at just 17 years of age.

“He was so powerful people didn’t realise", Mr Redknapp said.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for Pelé as daughter shares touching final photo with football legend

Andrew Castle mentioned “the Carlos Alberto goal” which he felt “might be the greatest goal ever scored”.

“Pelé…without looking just rolls it at the perfect pace into the path of Carlos Alberto…like a steam train hitting it! What a goal that was!” he reminisced.

“That was a great goal”, Harry Redknapp agreed.

He added: “That was for me the best team I’d ever seen - that 1970 Brazilian team. That was the best football I think I’ve ever seen in my life…he was obviously the main man.”

Vivienne Westwood

'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey

