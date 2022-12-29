Tributes pour in for Pelé, dead at 82, as daughter shares touching final photo with football legend

Legendary players, entertainers, and politicians have paid their respects to Pelé who died today aged 82, as his daughter shared a moving final photograph with him. Picture: Twitter / @KMbappe, Twitter / @BarackObama, Instagram / @iamkelynascimento, Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Legendary players, entertainers, and politicians have paid their respects to Pelé who died today aged 82, as his daughter shared a moving final photograph with him.

It's thought the footballer - believed by many to be the greatest ever to play the 'beautiful game' - scored 1,281 goals in his illustrious playing career.

The global superstar won three World Cups with the Brazilian national team between 1958 and 1970, and remains the only player ever to do so.

Pelé had been moved to end-of-life care at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paolo after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy to treat bowel cancer.

His agent confirmed today that the iconic player had passed away,

Read more: Fashion designer and punk movement leader Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Read more: Testing UK arrivals from China: government 'unhelpful' and 'confusing', as LBC reveals there is 'no' specific review underway

Shortly after, Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, posted an heartbreaking final photo of him holding hands with family as he lay in hospital bed.

"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

News of his death prompted a host of heartfelt messages from all sections of society.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho posted a picture him with the legendary striker on Instagram, calling him 'the king'.

"In 2005 I received the BBC award directly from the king’s hands, and to this day it’s one of my proudest moments,' he wrote.

"I was so so happy to have him in Manchester where we had such a nice chat and nice time, and even more at a Hublot event where we really had a good laugh. Rest in peace King Pelé and thinking of his loved ones.

"I am very sad."

France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who became the youngest man since Pelé to net in a World Cup final in 2018 also paid his respects, writing on Twitter: "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

Man City striker Erling Haaland hailed Pelé's influence on the modern game : 'Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP."

Former US president Barack Obama said on social media that the legendary striker was "one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game".

He added: "And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together.

"Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him."