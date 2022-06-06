Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC

6 June 2022, 16:16

By James Bickerton

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

The Prime Minister's position is under threat after more than 15% of Tory MPs wrote to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, requesting a contest.

Sir Roger Gale, a longstanding critic of Mr Johnson's leadership, broke the news on LBC this morning.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, in a historic moment, he read out the press release he'd just received from Sir Graham.

It said: "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

"In accordance with the rules a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today, Monday 6 June, details to be confirmed."

READ MORE: Boris's plea 'to move on' as he bids for Tory support ahead of crunch leadership vote

Mr Johnson has made it clear he will fight for his position, and a number of loyal Ministers have come out in his defence.

Sir Roger said he'd first submitted a no-confidence letter after the Barnard Castle scandal in 2020, and continues to believe the Prime Minister should be pushed out.

He explained: "I think the time has come when we have to say the party is divided.

"Mr Johnson said himself divided party's don't win elections.

"We have a Conservative manifesto we want to see through and deliver - we have to have a new leader to take us through that."

READ MORE: Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

