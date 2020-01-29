Boris Johnson grilled by MPs: Watch PMQs live in full

29 January 2020, 11:51 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 12:34

Boris Johnson faced Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs in Prime Minister's Questions today.

The Prime Minister will answer questions from the Labour leader and other MPs about all topics.

Among the big topics MPs could have chosen to ask about are:
- Brexit: the UK is finally set to leave the EU on Friday
- Coronavirus: the Chinese superbug which continues to spread across the world
- Huawei: the government has decided to let the Chinese company build part of our 5G network
- Northern Rail: the ailing franchise may be about to be nationalised
- Scottish Independence: the key topic for the SNP this year
- BBC TV licenses: Gary Lineker suggested they could be made voluntary

Watch the whole thing live from midday.

