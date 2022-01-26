Live

Follow live: Boris and Starmer clash at fiery PMQs as partygate report looms

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson faced a grilling over 'partygate' and his Covid-breaching birthday bash at PMQs today, as the publication of Sue Gray's report looms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The inquiry by top civil servant Sue Gray may be published this afternoon.

You can watch PMQs LIVE on Global Player.

Number 10 has so far held back from confirming the report will be published in full following the decision of the Met Police to investigate the allegations, with ministers committing only to releasing the "full findings".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said anything less than a full publication of the report would amount to a "cover-up".

Downing Street reiterated on Tuesday afternoon that the government wants the report to be published "as soon as possible" and insisted Number 10 is not trying to block its publication.

It comes after Mr Johnson was hit by more damaging claims about a birthday event at No10 in which his wife Carrie gave him a cake as others sang "happy birthday".

The event is one of over 10 parties which allegedly took place at Downing Street while Covid regulations were in place.

Follow our live blog below.