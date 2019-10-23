Brexit: How Did Your MP Vote On Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal?

23 October 2019, 07:23 | Updated: 23 October 2019, 07:27

The House of Commons during the Brexit debate

Boris Johnson was forced to delay his Brexit deal after MPs voted against his motion to rush everything through Parliament in time to leave on 31st October.

Following his defeat to the Letwin Amendment on Saturday, the Prime Minister did have one success as MPs backed the second reading of his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). But then they rejected his Programme Motion - the vote on his timings.

So how did your MP vote in the House of Commons? See in the list below.

As more votes happen on amendments such as the Customs Union or Second Referendum, we will bring you all the latest about how your MPs voted.

