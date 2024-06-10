James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
General Election Aberdeenshire North and Moray East | Full list of candidates
10 June 2024, 11:04
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East have been announced.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Ian Bailey (Liberal Democrats)
- Andy Brown (Labour Party)
- Jo Hart (Reform UK)
- Seamus Logan (Scottish National Party (SNP))
- Douglas Gordon Ross (Conservative and Unionist Party)