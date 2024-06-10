General Election Aberdeenshire North and Moray East | Full list of candidates

10 June 2024, 11:04

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Ian Bailey (Liberal Democrats)
  • Andy Brown (Labour Party)
  • Jo Hart (Reform UK)
  • Seamus Logan (Scottish National Party (SNP))
  • Douglas Gordon Ross (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

