General Election Ashfield | Full list of candidates

9 June 2024, 19:49
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Ashfield have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Lee Anderson (Reform UK)
- Alexander Coates (Green Party)
- Daniel Holmes (Liberal Democrats)
- Rhea Keehn (Labour Party)
- Debbie Soloman (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Jason Zadrozny (Ashfield Independents)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
