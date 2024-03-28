Blackpool South by-election | Full list of candidates

28 March 2024, 13:47

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy
The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Blackpool South have been announced.

The by-election was triggered after former Tory MP Scott Benton quit.

The election has been confirmed for 2 May.

The list of candidates are:

  • David Jones, Conservatives
  • Chris Webb, Labour
  • Andrew Cregan, Liberal Democrats
  • Ben Thomas, Green Party
  • Mark Butcher, Reform UK

