Blackpool South by-election | Full list of candidates

The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Blackpool South have been announced.
The by-election was triggered after former Tory MP Scott Benton quit.
The election has been confirmed for 2 May.
The list of candidates are:
- David Jones, Conservatives
- Chris Webb, Labour
- Andrew Cregan, Liberal Democrats
- Ben Thomas, Green Party
- Mark Butcher, Reform UK