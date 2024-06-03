General Election Boston and Skegness | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Boston and Skegness have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

David Dickason

Alex Fawbert

Richard Gordon Lloyd

Chris Moore

Richard Tice

Matt Warman

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.