General Election Boston and Skegness | Full list of candidates
3 June 2024, 16:32
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Boston and Skegness have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- David Dickason
- Alex Fawbert
- Richard Gordon Lloyd
- Chris Moore
- Richard Tice
- Matt Warman
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
