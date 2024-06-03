General Election Clacton | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Clacton have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Matthew Bensilum (Liberal Democrats)

Nigel Farage (Reform UK)

Natasha Osben (Green Party)

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Labour Party)

Giles Watling (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.