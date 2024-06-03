Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
General Election Clacton | Full list of candidates
3 June 2024, 16:25 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 17:15
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Clacton have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Matthew Bensilum (Liberal Democrats)
- Nigel Farage (Reform UK)
- Natasha Osben (Green Party)
- Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Labour Party)
- Giles Watling (Conservative and Unionist Party)
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
