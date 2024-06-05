[CLONE] - General Election Glasgow South West | Full list of candidates

James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
General Election Glasgow South West | Full list of candidates
5 June 2024, 09:42
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Glasgow South West have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Zubir Ahmed (Labour Party)
- John Hamelink (Scottish Green Party)
- Tony Osy (Alba Party)
- Mamun Rashid (Conservative and Unionist Party)
- Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party (SNP))