General Election Goole and Pocklington constituency | Full list of candidates
7 June 2024, 19:06
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Goole and Pocklington constituency have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- David Davis
- Liam Derek Henry Draycott
- Rich Kelly
- Angela Stone
- Shona Wade
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
