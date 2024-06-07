General Election Goole and Pocklington constituency | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Goole and Pocklington constituency have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

David Davis

Liam Derek Henry Draycott

Rich Kelly

Angela Stone

Shona Wade

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.