General Election Hackney North and Stoke Newington | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Hackney North and Stoke Newington have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Diane Abbott (Labour Party)

Antoinette Fernandez (Green Party)

Rebecca Jones (Liberal Democrats)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.