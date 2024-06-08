General Election Leeds South West and Morley constituency | Full list of candidates

By Chay Quinn

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Leeds South West and Morley constituency have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Chris Bell (Green Party)

Howard Graham Dews (Yorkshire Party)

Michael Fox (Liberal Democrats)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative and Unionist Party)

James Kendall (Reform UK)

Nigel Perry (Social Democratic Party)

Mark Sewards (Labour Party)

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.