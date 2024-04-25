Liverpool City Region | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

The next election of the Mayor of the Liverpool City Region takes place on May 2.

People living in six council areas - Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Knowsley, Sefton and Halton - will vote on 2 May.

Full candidate booklet

The full list of candidates who are running to become Liverpool City Mayor are:

Tom Crone - Green Party

Jade Marsden - Conservative

Rob McAllister-Bell - Liberal Democrat

Steve Rotheram - Labour

Ian Smith - Independent