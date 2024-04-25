Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Liverpool City Region | Full list of candidates
25 April 2024, 14:32
The next election of the Mayor of the Liverpool City Region takes place on May 2.
People living in six council areas - Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Knowsley, Sefton and Halton - will vote on 2 May.
The full list of candidates who are running to become Liverpool City Mayor are:
Tom Crone - Green Party
Jade Marsden - Conservative
Rob McAllister-Bell - Liberal Democrat
Steve Rotheram - Labour
Ian Smith - Independent