London Assembly (constituency) Election | Full list of candidates
3 April 2024, 11:43
This is the full list of candidates standing in the London Assembly (constituency) election on May 2nd, 2024.
Barnet and Camden
- CLARKE, Anne (address in London Borough of Barnet) Labour and Co-operative Party
- EMERY, Scott (address in London Borough of Haringey) Liberal Democrat
- FORHAD, Raj (address in London Borough of Redbridge) ReformUK – London Deserves Better
- MARTIN, Bill (address in London Borough of Islington) The Socialist Party (GB)
- REDMOND, Julie (address in City of Westminster) Conservatives
- TOKLEY, Kate Flat 20 Eider Apartments 73 Perryfield Way London NW9 7FD The Green Party
Bexley and Bromley
- BAPAT, Gita (address in London Borough of Bromley) Liberal Democrat
- COOK, Alan (address in London Borough of Bromley) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- KING, Marley Cornelia (address in London Borough of Croydon) Green Party
- MCKENNA, Kevin (address in London Borough of Tower Hamlets) Labour Party
- TURRELL, Thomas Frederick (address in London Borough of Bromley) The Conservative Party Candidate
Brent and Harrow
- AL-FULAIJ, Nida (London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham) Green Party
- BUCOVINEANUL-VOLOSENIUC, Stefan (London Borough of Brent) Conservative Party Candidate
- HIRANI, Krupesh (London Borough of Brent) Labour and Co-operative Party
- PRICE, Ian (London Borough of Harrow) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- SINGH, Jonny (London Borough of Brent) Liberal Democrat
City and East
- AUSTIN, Lois (address in London Borough of Newham) Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- DESAI, Unmesh 18 Cheltenham Garden, East Ham, E6 3DH Labour and Co-operative Party
- DOWNING, Freddie (address in London Borough of Southwark) Conservative Party Candidate
- GOODMAN, AK (address in London Borough of Newham) Independent
- HUDSON-SMALL, Joe (address in London Borough of Newham) The Green Party
- SANDGROUND, David Kenton (address in London Borough of Newham) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- STILLMAN, Patrick Thomas (address in London Borough of Camden) Liberal Democrat
Croydon and Sutton
- ASHLEY, April Jacqueline (address in London Borough of Merton) Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- FIVEY, Trish (address in London Borough of Sutton) Liberal Democrat
- GARRATT, Neil Robert (address in London Borough of Sutton) The Conservative Party Candidate
- HENSON, Maddie (address in London Borough of Croydon) Labour and Co-operative Party
- NEWTON, Marian Lynn (address in London Borough of Bexley) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- UNDERWOOD, Peter (address in London Borough of Croydon) The Green Party
Ealing and Hillingdon
- GOODWIN, Anthony Michael (address in London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- HIGGINS, Henry (address in London Borough of Hillingdon) The Conservative Party Candidate
- LEE, Jess 58 Beech Avenue, Ruislip, Middlesex HA4 8UQ The Green Party
- MAHFOUZ, Bassam (address in London Borough of Ealing) Labour Party
- SEHRA, Kuldev Singh (address in London Borough of Richmond upon Thames) Liberal Democrat
Enfield and Haringey
- GRAVETT, Roger (address in the London Borough of Haringey) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- KNIGHT, Katie (address in the London Borough of Enfield) Green Party
- MCCARTNEY, Joanne (address in the London Borough of Enfield) Labour and Co-operative Party
- MCGILLIVRAY, Calum Flat 92 Twyford House, Chisley Road, London, N15 6PA Conservative and Unionist Party
- RUSSO, Guy (address in the London Borough of Enfield) Liberal Democrat
Greenwich and Lewisham
- DUVALL, Len (address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich) Labour and Co-operative Party
- MATTHEWS, Josh (address in the London Borough of Southwark) Liberal Democrats
- SIMPSON, Mark George (address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- TEARLE, Karin (address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich) The Green Party
- TERRY, Kieran (address in the London Borough of Bromley) The Conservative Party Candidate
Havering and Redbridge
- ARROWSMITH, Kim (address in The London Borough of Havering) Green Party
- ASIF, Mohammed (address in The London Borough of Redbridge) Independent
- COPPIN, Fraser Kingsley 9 Selworthy Close, Wanstead, London, E11 2TE Liberal Democrat
- PRINCE, Keith Anthony Flat 18 Haverstock Place, 66-70 Heath Park Road, Romford, RM2 5XE The Conservative Party Candidate
- WALKER, Andy 120 Blythswood Road, Ilford, IG3 8SG Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts
- WILLIAMS, Guy Owen (address in The London Borough of Redbridge) Labour Party
- WILSON, Alex (address in The London Borough of Redbridge) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
Lambeth and Southwark
- AHMAD, Marina Masuma (Address in London Borough of Bromley) Labour and Co-operative Party
- BUICK, Adam John Lewis (Address in London Borough of Richmond) The Socialist Party (GB)
- FRENCH, Chris (Address in London Borough of Lambeth) Liberal Democrat
- SHARP, Tony (Address in London Borough of Southwark) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- SHEPPARD, Claire Frances (Address in London Borough of Southwark) The Green Party
- WALLACE, Christine Ann (Address in London Borough of Southwark) The Conservative Party Candidate
Merton and Wandsworth
- COOPER, Leonie Alison (address in the London Borough of Wandsworth) Labour and Co-operative Party
- COX, Ellie (address in the London Borough of Merton) The Conservative Party Candidate
- MARSZALEK, Tania (address in the London Borough of Merton) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- MASLIN, Pippa 16 Hatfeild Mead, Morden, Surrey, SM4 5PE Green Party
- WIXLEY, Sue (address in the London Borough of Wandsworth) Liberal Democrat
North East
- Pearce, BRANIGAN (Address in Hackney) The Conservative Party Candidate
- Tan, BUI (Address in Lewisham) Independent
- Antoinette, FERNANDEZ (Address in Hackney) Green Party
- Tony, GLOVER (Address in Tower Hamlets) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- Rebecca, JONES (Address in Enfield) Liberal Democrat
- Sem, MOEMA (Address in Hackney) Labour and Co-operative Party
- Nancy, TAAFFE (Address in Waltham Forest) Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
South West
BENEDETTI, Marcela (address in Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames) Labour and Cooperative Party
CHILCOTT, Steve (address in London Borough of Ealing) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
HARDY, Abigail Dawn (address in London Borough of Hounslow) Independent
MUSHISO, Ron (address in London Borough of Hounslow) Conservative Party Candidate
ROBERTS, Gareth David (address in London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames) Liberal Democrat
WARLOW, Chas (address in London Borough of Richmond upon Thames) Green Party
West Central
- DEVENISH, Tony (address in City of Westminster) The Conservative Party Candidate
- NOBLET, Christophe (address in Kensington and Chelsea) Liberal Democrat
- PATEMAN, Nicola (address in Hammersmith and Fulham) ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- SINHA, Rajiv Rahul (address in City of Westminster) Green Party
- SMALL-EDWARDS, James Tacuma (address in City of Westminster) Labour and Co-operative Party
The Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections will be held on Thursday 2 May 2024.