London Assembly (constituency) Election | Full list of candidates

This is the full list of candidates standing in the London Assembly (constituency) election on May 2nd, 2024.

Barnet and Camden

CLARKE, Anne (address in London Borough of Barnet) Labour and Co-operative Party

EMERY, Scott (address in London Borough of Haringey) Liberal Democrat

FORHAD, Raj (address in London Borough of Redbridge) ReformUK – London Deserves Better

MARTIN, Bill (address in London Borough of Islington) The Socialist Party (GB)

REDMOND, Julie (address in City of Westminster) Conservatives

TOKLEY, Kate Flat 20 Eider Apartments 73 Perryfield Way London NW9 7FD The Green Party

Bexley and Bromley

BAPAT, Gita (address in London Borough of Bromley) Liberal Democrat

COOK, Alan (address in London Borough of Bromley) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

KING, Marley Cornelia (address in London Borough of Croydon) Green Party

MCKENNA, Kevin (address in London Borough of Tower Hamlets) Labour Party

TURRELL, Thomas Frederick (address in London Borough of Bromley) The Conservative Party Candidate

Brent and Harrow

AL-FULAIJ, Nida (London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham) Green Party

BUCOVINEANUL-VOLOSENIUC, Stefan (London Borough of Brent) Conservative Party Candidate

HIRANI, Krupesh (London Borough of Brent) Labour and Co-operative Party

PRICE, Ian (London Borough of Harrow) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

SINGH, Jonny (London Borough of Brent) Liberal Democrat

City and East

AUSTIN, Lois (address in London Borough of Newham) Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

DESAI, Unmesh 18 Cheltenham Garden, East Ham, E6 3DH Labour and Co-operative Party

DOWNING, Freddie (address in London Borough of Southwark) Conservative Party Candidate

GOODMAN, AK (address in London Borough of Newham) Independent

HUDSON-SMALL, Joe (address in London Borough of Newham) The Green Party

SANDGROUND, David Kenton (address in London Borough of Newham) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

STILLMAN, Patrick Thomas (address in London Borough of Camden) Liberal Democrat

Croydon and Sutton

ASHLEY, April Jacqueline (address in London Borough of Merton) Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

FIVEY, Trish (address in London Borough of Sutton) Liberal Democrat

GARRATT, Neil Robert (address in London Borough of Sutton) The Conservative Party Candidate

HENSON, Maddie (address in London Borough of Croydon) Labour and Co-operative Party

NEWTON, Marian Lynn (address in London Borough of Bexley) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

UNDERWOOD, Peter (address in London Borough of Croydon) The Green Party

Ealing and Hillingdon

GOODWIN, Anthony Michael (address in London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

HIGGINS, Henry (address in London Borough of Hillingdon) The Conservative Party Candidate

LEE, Jess 58 Beech Avenue, Ruislip, Middlesex HA4 8UQ The Green Party

MAHFOUZ, Bassam (address in London Borough of Ealing) Labour Party

SEHRA, Kuldev Singh (address in London Borough of Richmond upon Thames) Liberal Democrat

Enfield and Haringey

GRAVETT, Roger (address in the London Borough of Haringey) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

KNIGHT, Katie (address in the London Borough of Enfield) Green Party

MCCARTNEY, Joanne (address in the London Borough of Enfield) Labour and Co-operative Party

MCGILLIVRAY, Calum Flat 92 Twyford House, Chisley Road, London, N15 6PA Conservative and Unionist Party

RUSSO, Guy (address in the London Borough of Enfield) Liberal Democrat

Greenwich and Lewisham

DUVALL, Len (address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich) Labour and Co-operative Party

MATTHEWS, Josh (address in the London Borough of Southwark) Liberal Democrats

SIMPSON, Mark George (address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

TEARLE, Karin (address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich) The Green Party

TERRY, Kieran (address in the London Borough of Bromley) The Conservative Party Candidate

Havering and Redbridge

ARROWSMITH, Kim (address in The London Borough of Havering) Green Party

ASIF, Mohammed (address in The London Borough of Redbridge) Independent

COPPIN, Fraser Kingsley 9 Selworthy Close, Wanstead, London, E11 2TE Liberal Democrat

PRINCE, Keith Anthony Flat 18 Haverstock Place, 66-70 Heath Park Road, Romford, RM2 5XE The Conservative Party Candidate

WALKER, Andy 120 Blythswood Road, Ilford, IG3 8SG Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts

WILLIAMS, Guy Owen (address in The London Borough of Redbridge) Labour Party

WILSON, Alex (address in The London Borough of Redbridge) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

Lambeth and Southwark

AHMAD, Marina Masuma (Address in London Borough of Bromley) Labour and Co-operative Party

BUICK, Adam John Lewis (Address in London Borough of Richmond) The Socialist Party (GB)

FRENCH, Chris (Address in London Borough of Lambeth) Liberal Democrat

SHARP, Tony (Address in London Borough of Southwark) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

SHEPPARD, Claire Frances (Address in London Borough of Southwark) The Green Party

WALLACE, Christine Ann (Address in London Borough of Southwark) The Conservative Party Candidate

Merton and Wandsworth

COOPER, Leonie Alison (address in the London Borough of Wandsworth) Labour and Co-operative Party

COX, Ellie (address in the London Borough of Merton) The Conservative Party Candidate

MARSZALEK, Tania (address in the London Borough of Merton) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

MASLIN, Pippa 16 Hatfeild Mead, Morden, Surrey, SM4 5PE Green Party

WIXLEY, Sue (address in the London Borough of Wandsworth) Liberal Democrat

North East

Pearce, BRANIGAN (Address in Hackney) The Conservative Party Candidate

Tan, BUI (Address in Lewisham) Independent

Antoinette, FERNANDEZ (Address in Hackney) Green Party

Tony, GLOVER (Address in Tower Hamlets) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

Rebecca, JONES (Address in Enfield) Liberal Democrat

Sem, MOEMA (Address in Hackney) Labour and Co-operative Party

Nancy, TAAFFE (Address in Waltham Forest) Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

South West

BENEDETTI, Marcela (address in Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames) Labour and Cooperative Party

CHILCOTT, Steve (address in London Borough of Ealing) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

HARDY, Abigail Dawn (address in London Borough of Hounslow) Independent

MUSHISO, Ron (address in London Borough of Hounslow) Conservative Party Candidate

ROBERTS, Gareth David (address in London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames) Liberal Democrat

WARLOW, Chas (address in London Borough of Richmond upon Thames) Green Party

West Central

DEVENISH, Tony (address in City of Westminster) The Conservative Party Candidate

NOBLET, Christophe (address in Kensington and Chelsea) Liberal Democrat

PATEMAN, Nicola (address in Hammersmith and Fulham) ReformUK - London Deserves Better

SINHA, Rajiv Rahul (address in City of Westminster) Green Party

SMALL-EDWARDS, James Tacuma (address in City of Westminster) Labour and Co-operative Party

The Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections will be held on Thursday 2 May 2024.