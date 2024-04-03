James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
London Assembly (London-wide) Election | Full list of candidates
3 April 2024, 11:26
This is the full list of candidates standing in the London Assembly (London-wide) election on May 2nd, 2024.
Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment
- HUDSON Vanessa Helen - Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- GLOYNE Saffron Arezo - Address in the London Borough of Croydon
- BOURKE Alex - Address in the London Borough of Hackney
- AMIN Femy - Address in the electoral area of Buckinghamshire
- JACOBS Bel - Address in the London Borough of Islington
- SCOTT Mark - Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
- WEISMAN Julian - Address in the London Borough of Brent
Britain First
- SCANLON Nick - Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich
Christian Peoples Alliance
- MARTIN Maureen Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
- ADEMOLAKE Simeon Address in the London Borough of Newham
- SPIBY-VANN Helen Address in the London Borough of Haringey
- ALLAO Amelia Address in the London Borough of Haringey
- DICKENSON Ashley Address in the London Borough of Sutton
- ODESANMI Eunice Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich
- COKE Des Address in the London Borough of Merton
- HORTENSE Katherine Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
- AMODU Zion Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
- BAIYE-GAMAN Lucy Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
Communist Party of Britain
- CRAWFORD Ross Address in the London Borough of Croydon
- DRY William James Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- GREEN Nigel Andrew Bernard Address in the London Borough of Croydon
- HALPIN Anita Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- RAMIC Arnes Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich
- LEONARD Ross Meridian House, Royal Hill, Greenwich, SE10 8RD
- MILLER Laura Billie Address in the London Borough of Barnet
- SQUIRES Michael John Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth
- TALBOT Robin 34 Plimsoll Road, N4 2EL
- WHITEHOUSE Paul Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
- STYLES WILSON Ruth Address in the London Borough of Bexley
- WOODWARD Benjamin Eric Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
Conservatives
- HALL Susan Mary Address in the London Borough of Harrow
- BAILEY Shaun Address in the London Borough of Havering
- BEST Emma Dawn Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
- BOFF Andrew 11 Chilworth Place, Barking, IG11 0FL
- GEORGIOU Alessandro Address in the London Borough of Enfield
- MCLEAN Nicholas Martin Address in the London Borough of Merton
- VANDYKE Nicholas Donald Anthony Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
- CUNNINGHAM Laila Address in the City of Westminster
- MILLS Richard James Address in the London Borough of Hillingdon
- LYMER Katherine Louise Address in the London Borough of Bromley
- JACKSON Will Address in the London Borough of Harrow
Heritage Party
- CANDILO Maria Elena Address in the London Borough of Camden
- POULDEN David Peter Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- WATSON Michael Gerard Address in the London Borough of Kingston Upon Thames
- MORRISS Dafydd Huw Address in the London Borough of Southwark
- MACKIEWICZ Henryk Address in the London Borough of Croydon
Labour Party
- BAKER Elly Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
- SHEIKH Sakina Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
- HOWARD John Address in the London Borough of Redbridge
- BECKLES James Address in the London Borough of Newham
- KWON Bora Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- ANAND Jasbir Address in the London Borough of Ealing
- WHELTON Martin Address in the London Borough of Merton
- MIRI Omid Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- PAUL Devina Address in the London Borough of Merton
- EILES Sian Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
- LILLEY Patrick Address in the City of Westminster
Liberal Democrats
- BOKHARI Hina Address in the London Borough of Merton
- BLACKIE Rob Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
- VON WIESE Irina Address in the London Borough of Southwark
- ROBERTS Gareth Address in the London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames
- MAINES Chris Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
- SWEENEY John Address in the London Borough of Kingston Upon Thames
- HOUNGBO William Address in the London Borough of Southwark
- BUKOLA Michael Address in the London Borough of Southwark
- ANNOUS Chris Address in the London Borough of Southwark
- WIXLEY Sue Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth
- HOYLE Sarah Address in the London Borough of Barnet
ReformUK - London Deserves Better
- WILSON Alex Address in the London Borough of Redbridge
- COX Howard Address in the electoral area of Tunbridge Wells
- SIMPSON Mark George Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich
- PRICE Ian Address in the London Borough of Harrow
- CHILCOTT Steve Address in the London Borough of Ealing
- GRAVETT Roger Address in the London Borough of Haringey
- GLOVER Tony Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- COOK Alan Address in the London Borough of Bromley
- FORHAD Raj Address in the London Borough of Redbridge
- PATEMAN Nicola Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- GOODWIN Anthony Michael Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- MARSZALEK Tania Address in the London Borough of Merton
- SANDGROUND David Kenton Address in the London Borough of Newham
- NEWTON Marian Lynn Address in the London Borough of Bexley
- SHARP Tony Address in the London Borough of Southwark
Rejoin EU
- HEWISON Richard Address in the London Borough of Barnet
- KERR Alex Address in the London Borough of Southwark
- BLAKE Charlotte Address in the London Borough of Camden
- DONNELLY Brendan Address in the London Borough of Barnet
- GALLO Alessandro Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth
- KAPOOR Briony Address in the London Borough of Camden
- MANDUJANO Marianne Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- MILES Drew Address in the London Borough of Hackney
- REND Ben Address in London Borough of Barnet
- WILLIAMS Laurence Address in the London Borough of Bexley
- AIREY Jaki Address in the London Borough of Haringey
- BEZER Simon Address in the London Borough of Barnet
- ALDUK Jas Address in the London Borough of Barnet
Social Democratic Party
- GALLAGHER Amy Address in the London Borough of Bromley
- DE BURGH Huge Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
- BALOGH Stephen Address in the London Borough of Ealing
- MABBUTT Jon Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- LAWAL Manny Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- GIBSON Jane 17 Abercorn Road, Barnet, London, NW7 1JH
- KELLEHER Steve Address in the London Borough of Sutton
- MELLON Alastair Address in the City of Westminster
- MEFSUT Laurenzo Address in the electoral area of St Albans
- WOODRUFFE Daniel Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
- PAINTER Jake Address in the London Borough of Islington
- HARGREAVES David Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
- BEAUMONT Les Address in the London Borough of Ealing
The Green Party
- BERRY Siân Address in the London Borough of Camden
- RUSSELL Caroline Address in the London Borough of Islington
- POLANSKI Zack Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
- GARBETT Zoë Address in the London Borough of Hackney
- HAMDACHE Benali Address in the London Borough of Islington
- AINSLIE Scott Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
- PATEL Ria Address in the London Borough of Croydon
- HIGGINS Nate Address in the London Borough of Newham
- SHEPPARD Claire Address in the London Borough of Southwark
- ALI Shahrar Address in the London Borough of Havering
- ELLIOTT Pete Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
Laurence Fox
- FOX Laurence Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
Independent
- LONDON Farah Address in London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Independent
- ROMUALDO Gabe Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
The Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections will be held on Thursday 2 May 2024.