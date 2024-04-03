London Assembly (London-wide) Election | Full list of candidates

3 April 2024, 11:26

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy
This is the full list of candidates standing in the London Assembly (London-wide) election on May 2nd, 2024.

Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment

  • HUDSON Vanessa Helen - Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
  • GLOYNE Saffron Arezo - Address in the London Borough of Croydon
  • BOURKE Alex - Address in the London Borough of Hackney
  • AMIN Femy - Address in the electoral area of Buckinghamshire
  • JACOBS Bel - Address in the London Borough of Islington
  • SCOTT Mark - Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
  • WEISMAN Julian - Address in the London Borough of Brent

Britain First

  • SCANLON Nick - Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich

Christian Peoples Alliance

  • MARTIN Maureen Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
  • ADEMOLAKE Simeon Address in the London Borough of Newham
  • SPIBY-VANN Helen Address in the London Borough of Haringey
  • ALLAO Amelia Address in the London Borough of Haringey
  • DICKENSON Ashley Address in the London Borough of Sutton
  • ODESANMI Eunice Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich
  • COKE Des Address in the London Borough of Merton
  • HORTENSE Katherine Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
  • AMODU Zion Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
  • BAIYE-GAMAN Lucy Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham

Communist Party of Britain

  • CRAWFORD Ross Address in the London Borough of Croydon
  • DRY William James Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
  • GREEN Nigel Andrew Bernard Address in the London Borough of Croydon
  • HALPIN Anita Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
  • RAMIC Arnes Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich
  • LEONARD Ross Meridian House, Royal Hill, Greenwich, SE10 8RD
  • MILLER Laura Billie Address in the London Borough of Barnet
  • SQUIRES Michael John Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth
  • TALBOT Robin 34 Plimsoll Road, N4 2EL
  • WHITEHOUSE Paul Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
  • STYLES WILSON Ruth Address in the London Borough of Bexley
  • WOODWARD Benjamin Eric Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

Conservatives

  • HALL Susan Mary Address in the London Borough of Harrow
  • BAILEY Shaun Address in the London Borough of Havering
  • BEST Emma Dawn Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
  • BOFF Andrew 11 Chilworth Place, Barking, IG11 0FL
  • GEORGIOU Alessandro Address in the London Borough of Enfield
  • MCLEAN Nicholas Martin Address in the London Borough of Merton
  • VANDYKE Nicholas Donald Anthony Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
  • CUNNINGHAM Laila Address in the City of Westminster
  • MILLS Richard James Address in the London Borough of Hillingdon
  • LYMER Katherine Louise Address in the London Borough of Bromley
  • JACKSON Will Address in the London Borough of Harrow

Heritage Party

  • CANDILO Maria Elena Address in the London Borough of Camden
  • POULDEN David Peter Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
  • WATSON Michael Gerard Address in the London Borough of Kingston Upon Thames
  • MORRISS Dafydd Huw Address in the London Borough of Southwark
  • MACKIEWICZ Henryk Address in the London Borough of Croydon

Labour Party

  • BAKER Elly Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
  • SHEIKH Sakina Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
  • HOWARD John Address in the London Borough of Redbridge
  • BECKLES James Address in the London Borough of Newham
  • KWON Bora Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
  • ANAND Jasbir Address in the London Borough of Ealing
  • WHELTON Martin Address in the London Borough of Merton
  • MIRI Omid Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
  • PAUL Devina Address in the London Borough of Merton
  • EILES Sian Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
  • LILLEY Patrick Address in the City of Westminster

Liberal Democrats

  • BOKHARI Hina Address in the London Borough of Merton
  • BLACKIE Rob Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
  • VON WIESE Irina Address in the London Borough of Southwark
  • ROBERTS Gareth Address in the London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames
  • MAINES Chris Address in the London Borough of Lewisham
  • SWEENEY John Address in the London Borough of Kingston Upon Thames
  • HOUNGBO William Address in the London Borough of Southwark
  • BUKOLA Michael Address in the London Borough of Southwark
  • ANNOUS Chris Address in the London Borough of Southwark
  • WIXLEY Sue Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth
  • HOYLE Sarah Address in the London Borough of Barnet

ReformUK - London Deserves Better

  • WILSON Alex Address in the London Borough of Redbridge
  • COX Howard Address in the electoral area of Tunbridge Wells
  • SIMPSON Mark George Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich
  • PRICE Ian Address in the London Borough of Harrow
  • CHILCOTT Steve Address in the London Borough of Ealing
  • GRAVETT Roger Address in the London Borough of Haringey
  • GLOVER Tony Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
  • COOK Alan Address in the London Borough of Bromley
  • FORHAD Raj Address in the London Borough of Redbridge
  • PATEMAN Nicola Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
  • GOODWIN Anthony Michael Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
  • MARSZALEK Tania Address in the London Borough of Merton
  • SANDGROUND David Kenton Address in the London Borough of Newham
  • NEWTON Marian Lynn Address in the London Borough of Bexley
  • SHARP Tony Address in the London Borough of Southwark

Rejoin EU

  • HEWISON Richard Address in the London Borough of Barnet
  • KERR Alex Address in the London Borough of Southwark
  • BLAKE Charlotte Address in the London Borough of Camden
  • DONNELLY Brendan Address in the London Borough of Barnet
  • GALLO Alessandro Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth
  • KAPOOR Briony Address in the London Borough of Camden
  • MANDUJANO Marianne Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
  • MILES Drew Address in the London Borough of Hackney
  • REND Ben Address in London Borough of Barnet
  • WILLIAMS Laurence Address in the London Borough of Bexley
  • AIREY Jaki Address in the London Borough of Haringey
  • BEZER Simon Address in the London Borough of Barnet
  • ALDUK Jas Address in the London Borough of Barnet

Social Democratic Party

  • GALLAGHER Amy Address in the London Borough of Bromley
  • DE BURGH Huge Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
  • BALOGH Stephen Address in the London Borough of Ealing
  • MABBUTT Jon Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
  • LAWAL Manny Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets
  • GIBSON Jane 17 Abercorn Road, Barnet, London, NW7 1JH
  • KELLEHER Steve Address in the London Borough of Sutton
  • MELLON Alastair Address in the City of Westminster
  • MEFSUT Laurenzo Address in the electoral area of St Albans
  • WOODRUFFE Daniel Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
  • PAINTER Jake Address in the London Borough of Islington
  • HARGREAVES David Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
  • BEAUMONT Les Address in the London Borough of Ealing

The Green Party

  • BERRY Siân Address in the London Borough of Camden
  • RUSSELL Caroline Address in the London Borough of Islington
  • POLANSKI Zack Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest
  • GARBETT Zoë Address in the London Borough of Hackney
  • HAMDACHE Benali Address in the London Borough of Islington
  • AINSLIE Scott Address in the London Borough of Lambeth
  • PATEL Ria Address in the London Borough of Croydon
  • HIGGINS Nate Address in the London Borough of Newham
  • SHEPPARD Claire Address in the London Borough of Southwark
  • ALI Shahrar Address in the London Borough of Havering
  • ELLIOTT Pete Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

Laurence Fox

  • FOX Laurence Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

Independent

  • LONDON Farah Address in London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Independent

  • ROMUALDO Gabe Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets

The Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections will be held on Thursday 2 May 2024.

