London Assembly (London-wide) Election | Full list of candidates

This is the full list of candidates standing in the London Assembly (London-wide) election on May 2nd, 2024.

Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment

HUDSON Vanessa Helen - Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets

GLOYNE Saffron Arezo - Address in the London Borough of Croydon

BOURKE Alex - Address in the London Borough of Hackney

AMIN Femy - Address in the electoral area of Buckinghamshire

JACOBS Bel - Address in the London Borough of Islington

SCOTT Mark - Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest

WEISMAN Julian - Address in the London Borough of Brent

Britain First

SCANLON Nick - Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich

Christian Peoples Alliance

MARTIN Maureen Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

ADEMOLAKE Simeon Address in the London Borough of Newham

SPIBY-VANN Helen Address in the London Borough of Haringey

ALLAO Amelia Address in the London Borough of Haringey

DICKENSON Ashley Address in the London Borough of Sutton

ODESANMI Eunice Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich

COKE Des Address in the London Borough of Merton

HORTENSE Katherine Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

AMODU Zion Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

BAIYE-GAMAN Lucy Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham

Communist Party of Britain

CRAWFORD Ross Address in the London Borough of Croydon

DRY William James Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

GREEN Nigel Andrew Bernard Address in the London Borough of Croydon

HALPIN Anita Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets

RAMIC Arnes Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich

LEONARD Ross Meridian House, Royal Hill, Greenwich, SE10 8RD

MILLER Laura Billie Address in the London Borough of Barnet

SQUIRES Michael John Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth

TALBOT Robin 34 Plimsoll Road, N4 2EL

WHITEHOUSE Paul Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

STYLES WILSON Ruth Address in the London Borough of Bexley

WOODWARD Benjamin Eric Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

Conservatives

HALL Susan Mary Address in the London Borough of Harrow

BAILEY Shaun Address in the London Borough of Havering

BEST Emma Dawn Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest

BOFF Andrew 11 Chilworth Place, Barking, IG11 0FL

GEORGIOU Alessandro Address in the London Borough of Enfield

MCLEAN Nicholas Martin Address in the London Borough of Merton

VANDYKE Nicholas Donald Anthony Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham

CUNNINGHAM Laila Address in the City of Westminster

MILLS Richard James Address in the London Borough of Hillingdon

LYMER Katherine Louise Address in the London Borough of Bromley

JACKSON Will Address in the London Borough of Harrow

Heritage Party

CANDILO Maria Elena Address in the London Borough of Camden

POULDEN David Peter Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

WATSON Michael Gerard Address in the London Borough of Kingston Upon Thames

MORRISS Dafydd Huw Address in the London Borough of Southwark

MACKIEWICZ Henryk Address in the London Borough of Croydon

Labour Party

BAKER Elly Address in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham

SHEIKH Sakina Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

HOWARD John Address in the London Borough of Redbridge

BECKLES James Address in the London Borough of Newham

KWON Bora Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

ANAND Jasbir Address in the London Borough of Ealing

WHELTON Martin Address in the London Borough of Merton

MIRI Omid Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

PAUL Devina Address in the London Borough of Merton

EILES Sian Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

LILLEY Patrick Address in the City of Westminster

Liberal Democrats

BOKHARI Hina Address in the London Borough of Merton

BLACKIE Rob Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

VON WIESE Irina Address in the London Borough of Southwark

ROBERTS Gareth Address in the London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames

MAINES Chris Address in the London Borough of Lewisham

SWEENEY John Address in the London Borough of Kingston Upon Thames

HOUNGBO William Address in the London Borough of Southwark

BUKOLA Michael Address in the London Borough of Southwark

ANNOUS Chris Address in the London Borough of Southwark

WIXLEY Sue Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth

HOYLE Sarah Address in the London Borough of Barnet

ReformUK - London Deserves Better

WILSON Alex Address in the London Borough of Redbridge

COX Howard Address in the electoral area of Tunbridge Wells

SIMPSON Mark George Address in the Royal Borough of Greenwich

PRICE Ian Address in the London Borough of Harrow

CHILCOTT Steve Address in the London Borough of Ealing

GRAVETT Roger Address in the London Borough of Haringey

GLOVER Tony Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets

COOK Alan Address in the London Borough of Bromley

FORHAD Raj Address in the London Borough of Redbridge

PATEMAN Nicola Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

GOODWIN Anthony Michael Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

MARSZALEK Tania Address in the London Borough of Merton

SANDGROUND David Kenton Address in the London Borough of Newham

NEWTON Marian Lynn Address in the London Borough of Bexley

SHARP Tony Address in the London Borough of Southwark

Rejoin EU

HEWISON Richard Address in the London Borough of Barnet

KERR Alex Address in the London Borough of Southwark

BLAKE Charlotte Address in the London Borough of Camden

DONNELLY Brendan Address in the London Borough of Barnet

GALLO Alessandro Address in the London Borough of Wandsworth

KAPOOR Briony Address in the London Borough of Camden

MANDUJANO Marianne Address in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

MILES Drew Address in the London Borough of Hackney

REND Ben Address in London Borough of Barnet

WILLIAMS Laurence Address in the London Borough of Bexley

AIREY Jaki Address in the London Borough of Haringey

BEZER Simon Address in the London Borough of Barnet

ALDUK Jas Address in the London Borough of Barnet

Social Democratic Party

GALLAGHER Amy Address in the London Borough of Bromley

DE BURGH Huge Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

BALOGH Stephen Address in the London Borough of Ealing

MABBUTT Jon Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets

LAWAL Manny Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets

GIBSON Jane 17 Abercorn Road, Barnet, London, NW7 1JH

KELLEHER Steve Address in the London Borough of Sutton

MELLON Alastair Address in the City of Westminster

MEFSUT Laurenzo Address in the electoral area of St Albans

WOODRUFFE Daniel Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

PAINTER Jake Address in the London Borough of Islington

HARGREAVES David Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest

BEAUMONT Les Address in the London Borough of Ealing

The Green Party

BERRY Siân Address in the London Borough of Camden

RUSSELL Caroline Address in the London Borough of Islington

POLANSKI Zack Address in the London Borough of Waltham Forest

GARBETT Zoë Address in the London Borough of Hackney

HAMDACHE Benali Address in the London Borough of Islington

AINSLIE Scott Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

PATEL Ria Address in the London Borough of Croydon

HIGGINS Nate Address in the London Borough of Newham

SHEPPARD Claire Address in the London Borough of Southwark

ALI Shahrar Address in the London Borough of Havering

ELLIOTT Pete Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

Laurence Fox

FOX Laurence Address in the London Borough of Lambeth

Independent

LONDON Farah Address in London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Independent

ROMUALDO Gabe Address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets

The Mayor of London and London Assembly Elections will be held on Thursday 2 May 2024.