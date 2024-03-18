James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Mayor of Greater Manchester Election | Full list of candidates
18 March 2024, 09:50
The next election of the Mayor of Greater Manchester will take place on 2 May 2024.
The full list of candidates who are running to become Mayor of Greater Manchester are:
- Andy Burnham, the current mayor since 2017, is pursuing a third term representing the Labour Party.
- Representing the Conservative Party, Dan Barker of Sale, a party activist with experience as a project manager in the nuclear energy sector, is also running.
- Jake Austin, a councillor from Stockport, is the Liberal Democrats' candidate.
- Nick Buckley, a charity worker, has announced his candidacy as an independent.
Candidates must submit their nominations by 16:00 BST on the 5th of April.
Residents of ten council areas represented by the mayor will head to the polls on 2 May.
The post was created in 2017 as a condition of the government giving additional powers and funding to the region's local authorities.