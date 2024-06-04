General Election Mid Dorset and North Poole | Full list of candidates

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Mid Dorset and North Poole have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

John Dowling

Candice Johnson-Cole

Ben Pantling

Graham Sanger

Vikki Slade

Michael Tomlinson

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.