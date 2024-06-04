Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
General Election Mid Dorset and North Poole | Full list of candidates
4 June 2024, 16:16
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Mid Dorset and North Poole have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- John Dowling
- Candice Johnson-Cole
- Ben Pantling
- Graham Sanger
- Vikki Slade
- Michael Tomlinson
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
