General Election Mid Dorset and North Poole | Full list of candidates

4 June 2024, 16:16

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Mid Dorset and North Poole have been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed is Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • John Dowling
  • Candice Johnson-Cole
  • Ben Pantling
  • Graham Sanger
  • Vikki Slade
  • Michael Tomlinson

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Green Party

Reform UK

UK General Election

Sunak and Starmer have launched their election campaigns after the Prime Minister announced a shock July 4 poll.

Sunak tells Britain to ‘choose its future’ as he launches election campaign whilst Starmer says ‘it’s time for change’
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer

Sunak claims 'economy has turned a corner' and 'plan is working' at first campaign rally after announcing election
Prankster behind Sunak's 'Things Can Only Get Wetter' moment 'banned from Westminster' after drowning out speech

Prankster behind Sunak's 'Things Can Only Get Wetter' moment 'banned from Parliament' after drowning out speech
Several key seats have been labelled as potentially vulnerable in the General Election.

Key seats to watch in General Election as ‘Blue Wall’ faces onslaught from Labour and Lib Dems
Cabinet Ministers facing uphill battle to hold onto seats

Full list of Conservative Cabinet Ministers facing uphill battle to retain seats at General Election
Rishi Sunak

Read in full: Rishi Sunak's speech as he announces General Election

Rishi Sunak has called a general election on July 4.

Immigration, the economy and the NHS: The key issues that will dominate election battle

A damp looking Rishi Sunak walks back into No10 after announcing the General Election

Four possible outcomes for the July 4 General Election

Rishi Sunak has announced a July 4 General Election date

Rishi Sunak confirms General Election will take place on July 4: what happens next?

Rishi Sunak Announces Date Of The UK General Election

Rishi rolls the dice: Soaked Sunak goes for summer poll as he announces General Election will take place on July 4

Latest Politics News

Two people arrested after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage during his campaign launch in Clacton

Two arrested after Nigel Farage has McDonald's milkshake thrown into his face during campaign launch
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-REFORM-FARAGE

He’s not lovin' it: Moment Nigel Farage has McDonald’s milkshake thrown into his face while campaigning in Clacton
Nigel Farage has launched his MP bid in Clacton-on-Sea

The Farage Factor: Nigel mobbed as he promises to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches MP bid in Clacton
Long delays at British borders have been blamed on Brexit. Nigel Farage told LBC there had been a 'complete failure' in negotiations

Brexit is back: Nigel Farage says Britain 'will' renegotiate EU deal next year as he blasts 'complete failure' of talks
LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Nigel Farage pelted with milkshake in Clacton as Labour and Tories ready for head to head in debate
Rishi Sunak has announced a migrant cap

Rishi Sunak announces migrant cap to be voted on by MPs every year if Conservatives form next government
Nigel Farage has claimed that the election will be fought on immigration

'This is the immigration election', Nigel Farage says, as he stands for Parliament and slams 'grubby' Labour and Tories
Nigel Farage vows to be 'voice of opposition' to Labour as he announces he will stand for Reform at General Election

Nigel Farage vows to be 'voice of opposition' to Labour as he announces he will stand for Reform at General Election
LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Keir Starmer says ‘new age of insecurity has begun’ at defence speech
Diane Abbott is "free" to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, said Sir Keir Starmer

Diane Abbott says she is standing for Labour and denies she was offered peerage by Starmer