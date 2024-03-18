Tees Valley Mayor Election | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates
Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy
The next election of the Mayor of the Tees Valley will take place on 2 May 2024.

The full list of candidates who are running to become Tees Valley Mayor are:

  • Ben Houchen has announced his intention to run once more, with three other candidates so far declaring their interest in entering the race.
  • The Labour Party has nominated Darlington Councillor Chris McEwan, who brings experience from his time in NHS management.
  • Simon Thorley, a local entrepreneur, will represent the Liberal Democrats.
  • Sally Bunce, a campaigner and ex-police officer, has been chosen as the Green Party's candidate.

Candidates must submit their nominations by 16:00 BST on the 5th of April.

The current mayor's role includes serving as a prominent advocate and representative for the area, engaging with the national government to secure additional support.

