Tees Valley Mayor Election | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

The next election of the Mayor of the Tees Valley will take place on 2 May 2024.

The full list of candidates who are running to become Tees Valley Mayor are:

Ben Houchen has announced his intention to run once more, with three other candidates so far declaring their interest in entering the race.

The Labour Party has nominated Darlington Councillor Chris McEwan, who brings experience from his time in NHS management.

Simon Thorley, a local entrepreneur, will represent the Liberal Democrats.

Sally Bunce, a campaigner and ex-police officer, has been chosen as the Green Party's candidate.

Candidates must submit their nominations by 16:00 BST on the 5th of April.

The current mayor's role includes serving as a prominent advocate and representative for the area, engaging with the national government to secure additional support.