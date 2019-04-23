European Election Candidates: Conservative Party
23 April 2019, 13:57 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 15:29
These are the candidates standing for the Conservative Party for the European Elections on 23rd May 2019.
Scotland
1. Nosheena Mobarik
2. Iain McGill
3. Cllr Shona Haslam
4. Cllr Iain Whyte
5. Andrea Gee
6. Michael Kusznir
East of England
1. Geoffrey Van Orden CBE
2. John Flack
3. Joe Rich
4. Thomas McLaren
5. Joel Charles
6. Wassim Mughal
7. Thomas Smith
East Midlands
1. Emma McClarkin
2. Rupert Matthews
3. Anthony Harper
4. Brendan Clarke-Smith
5. Thomas Randall
London
1. Syed Kamall
2. Dr Charles Tannock
3. Joy Morrissey
4. Timothy Barnes
5. Scott Pattenden
6. Attic Rahman
7. Kirsty Finlayson
8. Luke Parker
North East
1. Richard Lawrie
2. Chris Galley
3. Duncan Crute
North West
1. Sajjad Karim
2. Kevin Beaty
3. Jane Howard
4. Arnold Saunders
5. Wendy Maisey
6. Thomas Lord
7. Anthony Pickles
8. Attika Choudhary
South East
1. Daniel Hannan
2. Nirj Deva DL
3. Richard Robinson
4. Michael Whiting
5. Juliette Ash
6. Anna Firth
7. Adrian Pepper
8. Clarence Mitchell
9. Neva Sadikoglu-Novaky
10. Caroline Newton
South West
1. Ashley Fox
2. James Mustoe
3. Faye Purbrick
4. Claire Hiscott
5. James Taghdissian
6. Emmeline Owens
Wales
1. Dan Boucher
2. Craig Lawton
3. Fay Jones
4. Tomos Davies
West Midlands
1. Anthea McIntyre
2. Daniel Dalton
3. Suzanne Webb
4. Meirion Jenkins
5. Alexander Phillips
6. Mary Noone
7. Ahmed Ejaz
Yorkshire and the Humber
1. John Procter
2. Amjad Bashir
3. Michael Naughton
4. Andrew Lee
5. Matthew Freckleton
6. Susan Pascoe
Northern Ireland
1. Amandeep Singh Bhogal