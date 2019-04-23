European Election Candidates: Conservative Party

23 April 2019, 13:57 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 15:29

Theresa May at the Conservative Party Conference
Theresa May at the Conservative Party Conference. Picture: PA

These are the candidates standing for the Conservative Party for the European Elections on 23rd May 2019.

Scotland
1. Nosheena Mobarik
2. Iain McGill
3. Cllr Shona Haslam
4. Cllr Iain Whyte
5. Andrea Gee
6. Michael Kusznir

East of England
1. Geoffrey Van Orden CBE
2. John Flack
3. Joe Rich
4. Thomas McLaren
5. Joel Charles
6. Wassim Mughal
7. Thomas Smith

East Midlands
1. Emma McClarkin
2. Rupert Matthews
3. Anthony Harper
4. Brendan Clarke-Smith
5. Thomas Randall

London
1. Syed Kamall
2. Dr Charles Tannock
3. Joy Morrissey
4. Timothy Barnes
5. Scott Pattenden
6. Attic Rahman
7. Kirsty Finlayson
8. Luke Parker

North East
1. Richard Lawrie
2. Chris Galley
3. Duncan Crute

North West
1. Sajjad Karim
2. Kevin Beaty
3. Jane Howard
4. Arnold Saunders
5. Wendy Maisey
6. Thomas Lord
7. Anthony Pickles
8. Attika Choudhary

South East
1. Daniel Hannan
2. Nirj Deva DL
3. Richard Robinson
4. Michael Whiting
5. Juliette Ash
6. Anna Firth
7. Adrian Pepper
8. Clarence Mitchell
9. Neva Sadikoglu-Novaky
10. Caroline Newton

South West
1. Ashley Fox
2. James Mustoe
3. Faye Purbrick
4. Claire Hiscott
5. James Taghdissian
6. Emmeline Owens

Wales
1. Dan Boucher
2. Craig Lawton
3. Fay Jones
4. Tomos Davies

West Midlands
1. Anthea McIntyre
2. Daniel Dalton
3. Suzanne Webb
4. Meirion Jenkins
5. Alexander Phillips
6. Mary Noone
7. Ahmed Ejaz

Yorkshire and the Humber
1. John Procter
2. Amjad Bashir
3. Michael Naughton
4. Andrew Lee
5. Matthew Freckleton
6. Susan Pascoe

Northern Ireland
1. Amandeep Singh Bhogal

