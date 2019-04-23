European Election Candidates: Liberal Democrats
23 April 2019, 14:12 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 15:26
These are the candidates standing for the Lib Dems Party for the European Elections on 23rd May 2019.
East Midlands
Bill Newton Dunn
Michael Mullaney
Lucy Care
Suzanna Austin
Caroline Kenyon
East of England
Barbara Gibson
Lucy Nethsingha
Fionna Tod
Stephen Robinson
Sandy Walkington
Marie Goldman
Julia Ewart
London
Irina Von Wiese
Dinesh Dhamija
Luisa Porritt
Jonathan Fryer
Hussain Khan
Helen Cross
Graham Colley
Rabina Khan
North East
Fiona Hall
Julie Porksen
Aidan King
North West
Chris Davies
Jane Brophy
Helen Foster Grime
Anna Fryer
Sam Al-Hamdani
Rebecca Forrest
John Studholme
Frederick Van Mierlo
South East
Catherine Bearder
Anthony Hook
Judith Bunting
Martin Tod
Liz Leffman
Chris Bowers
Giles Goodall
Ruvi Ziegler
Nick Perry
John Vincent
South West
Caroline Voaden
Martin Horwood
Stephen Williams
Eleanor Rylance
David Chalmers
West Midlands
Phil Bennion
Ade Adeyemo
Jeanie Falconer
Jenny Wilkinson
Jennifer Gray
Lee Dargue
Beverley Nielsen
Yorkshire and the Humber
Shaffaq Mohammed
Rosina Robson
James Blanchard
Sophie Thornton
James Baker
Ruth Coleman-Taylor
Wales
Sam Bennett
Donna Lalek
Alistair Cameron
Andrew Parkhurst
Scotland
Sheila Ritchie
Fred Mackintosh
Catriona Bhatia
Vita Zaporozcenko
John Edward
Clive Sneddon