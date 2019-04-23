European Election Candidates: Liberal Democrats

23 April 2019, 14:12 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 15:26

Vince Cable at the Lib Dem Conference
Vince Cable at the Lib Dem Conference. Picture: PA

These are the candidates standing for the Lib Dems Party for the European Elections on 23rd May 2019.

East Midlands
Bill Newton Dunn
Michael Mullaney
Lucy Care
Suzanna Austin
Caroline Kenyon

East of England
Barbara Gibson
Lucy Nethsingha
Fionna Tod
Stephen Robinson
Sandy Walkington
Marie Goldman
Julia Ewart

London
Irina Von Wiese
Dinesh Dhamija
Luisa Porritt
Jonathan Fryer
Hussain Khan
Helen Cross
Graham Colley
Rabina Khan

North East
Fiona Hall
Julie Porksen
Aidan King

North West
Chris Davies
Jane Brophy
Helen Foster Grime
Anna Fryer
Sam Al-Hamdani
Rebecca Forrest
John Studholme
Frederick Van Mierlo

South East
Catherine Bearder
Anthony Hook
Judith Bunting
Martin Tod
Liz Leffman
Chris Bowers
Giles Goodall
Ruvi Ziegler
Nick Perry
John Vincent

South West
Caroline Voaden
Martin Horwood
Stephen Williams
Eleanor Rylance
David Chalmers

West Midlands
Phil Bennion
Ade Adeyemo
Jeanie Falconer
Jenny Wilkinson
Jennifer Gray
Lee Dargue
Beverley Nielsen

Yorkshire and the Humber
Shaffaq Mohammed
Rosina Robson
James Blanchard
Sophie Thornton
James Baker
Ruth Coleman-Taylor

Wales
Sam Bennett
Donna Lalek
Alistair Cameron
Andrew Parkhurst

Scotland
Sheila Ritchie
Fred Mackintosh
Catriona Bhatia
Vita Zaporozcenko
John Edward
Clive Sneddon

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

Donald Trump

“More Than 250,000” To Protest Against Donald Trump During UK State Visit
Mr Davies could now face a by-election.

Tory MP Fined And Given Community Order Over Forged Expenses Claim

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to meet on Thursday, Kremlin confirms
Nigel Farage addresses the crowd at a Brexit Party event.

Brexit Party Going After Labour Vote "In A Very Big Way" Says Farage

Change UK reveal Rachel Johnson and Gavin Esler as European Parliament candidates

Twitter users rise as platform targets trolls