General Election analysis: Iain Dale explains the big challenge Boris Johnson is now facing

13 December 2019, 03:04

Boris Johnson has to keep the new Conservative voters happy or risk losing them all in the next general election, according to Iain Dale.

The Prime Minister is expected to win a big majority, with early results showing as much as a 10% swing to the Conservatives.

But speaking on Britain Decides, LBC's election night programme, Iain Dale said that Mr Johnson still has a big challenge ahead of him.

He said: "Boris Johnson now has a challenge. He's won all of the seats in the north of England and probably in the Midlands and Wales as well.

"If he's to win the next election, he has got to make sure that the Labour voters that he has attracted over for this one election - where they've essentially lent the Conservatives their vote for this election to 'Get Brexit Done' - he can only retain them if he delivers on his domestic promise.

Iain Dale had this advice for Boris Johnson
Iain Dale had this advice for Boris Johnson. Picture: PA / LBC

"Now the domestic promise hasn't been very extensive in the manifesto. But if he really is the One Nation Tory he says he is, in five years time, all these people are going to say 'actually, he didn't do a bad job for our area, we've got this investment, we've got this investment'.

"If he is, that's the way he'll win the next general election.

"And that would be the fifth general election in a row which the Conservatives have won. That would be unprecedented."

Watch the analysis at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

Lord Newby admits Brexit will now happen

General Election: Senior Lib Dem admits Brexit is now going ahead
Alastair Campbell didn't hold back when discussing Jeremy Corbyn

Alastair Campbell tears into Jeremy Corbyn as Labour faces huge election defeat
Jacqui Smith looked into the future of the Labour Party

What next for Labour? LBC's panel look at future of Jeremy Corbyn's party