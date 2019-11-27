Jeremy Corbyn unveils "evidence" the NHS up for sale in US trade talks

Jeremy Corbyn revealed a series of documents about the NHS. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour has obtained uncensored documents which confirm the US is asking for the NHS to be "on the table" and will be "up for sale."

The Labour leader told a press conference he has 451 pages of unredacted documents that confirm the NHS is on the table in trade talks with the US.

Revealing the document Mr Corbyn said Labour had "obtained" an unredacted document which was a "very different version of events."

He asked if the Prime Minister would like to explain why the documents "confirm the US is demanding the NHS is on the table in the trade talks."

He said the uncensored documents leave Mr Johnson's denials in "absolute tatters."

Previously, Boris Johnson had addressed claims made by Labour saying there were no circumstances when any Conservative government would put the NHS on the table in any trade negotiations.

Mr Johnson said: “It is completely untrue. There are no circumstances whatever in which this government or any Conservative government will put the NHS on the table in any trade negotiation. Our NHS will never be for sale.”

Boris Johnson has regularly dismissed suggestions the NHS is for sale. Picture: PA

Mr Corbyn said voters should ask themselves if the NHS is safe in Conservative hands.

Accusing the Prime Minister of trying to "cover it up," the Opposition leader said, "today it's been exposed."

He said the reports cover six rounds to talks which took place in Washington DC and London.

When it comes to the detail of the documents Mr Corbyn said they were "secret talks for a deal with Donald Trump after Brexit."

He said it would be a deal which will "shape our country's future."

The reports, Mr Corbyn said, show "the US and the UK have already finished initial discussion on lengthening patents for medicines," which he said could "mean only one thing. More expensive drugs."

"Lives will be put at risk as a result of this," the Labour leader said.

He added out of patent medicines available in the UK were vastly cheaper than those in the United States.

LBC has approached the Conservative Party for comment.