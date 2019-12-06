LBC to simulcast its biggest election night show on air and in HD video

Britain Decides: LBC's election night special. Picture: LBC

LBC is to broadcast its most extensive election night programme to date next Thursday, simulcasting a fully-integrated results show both on radio and in HD video.

BRITAIN DECIDES

THURSDAY 12th DECEMBER, 10PM TO 6AM

WITH IAIN DALE, SHELAGH FOGARTY, MARTIN STANFORD

NICK FERRARI AT BREAKFAST SPECIAL

FRIDAY 13th DECEMBER, 6AM TO 10AM

Britain Decides will be live on air as the polls close at 10pm from three locations at Global’s state-of-the-art studios in Leicester Square and from more than 80 battleground seats across the UK. Based in LBC’s main studio, Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty will anchor the eight-hour election programme, which can be heard on the radio on FM, DAB, Global Player and at lbc.co.uk and the coverage will be video streamed live on global player, lbc.co.uk and on LBC’s social media channels.

From the Data Centre, LBC News presenter Martin Stanford will be live in a brand new augmented reality studio to bring the latest results and the biggest stories of the night to life on the radio and the visual stream.

In the Election Hub in the heart of Global’s news operation, LBC presenter and No.10’s former Head of Broadcast Tom Swarbrick; LBC’s Political Editor Theo Usherwood and the Co-founder and Director of Deltapoll Joe Twyman will provide further expert analysis and commentary.

Across the UK and powered by Global’s team of journalists and broadcasters, LBC will be live from more than 80 crucial counts in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to bring the latest news and results. LBC’s Darren Adam will lead the coverage in Scotland, reporting from the key seats that will influence the outcome of the election.

During the night, LBC’s presenting team will be joined by a host of leading political figures to give instant reaction and in-depth analysis on the results as they’re announced. They include current and former Cabinet ministers Nicky Morgan, Jacqui Smith, Sir Michael Fallon, Lord Chancellor Lord Charlie Falconer and Sir Vince Cable, as well as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Other key contributors will provide further insight including pollster Lord Robert Hayward, economics commentator Liam Halligan and LBC’s election analyst Gareth Knight.

Nick Ferrari will host an extended breakfast show on Friday morning. Picture: LBC

Then, as the nation wakes up to the election result, LBC’s award-winning Nick Ferrari will pick up the election baton for a special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 6am to 10am with more reaction and interviews with some of the biggest names across the political spectrum.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “As the nation prepares to go the polls, we are proud to announce the most ground-breaking election night programme in LBC's 46-year history. We are bringing together the best political team across the UK for LBC’s most extensive election coverage to date, as we deliver the results, news and analysis live on air both on the radio and HD video. Across twelve hours, our extensive election coverage will be led by the finest broadcasters including Iain Dale, Shelagh Fogarty and Martin Stanford, with Nick Ferrari presenting a special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from 6am the following morning. As always, the most important voices to be heard – our listeners – will take centre stage to give their reaction and opinion on the results of an election that will shape British history for years to come.”

Britain Decides will be live on Thursday 12th December from 10pm on LBC.

Radio

Available across the UK on DAB digital radio FM in London

Global Player on iOS and Android devices, smart speakers, Apple TV and at globalplayer.com

Video

Global Player on iOS and Android devices, smart speakers, Apple TV and at globalplayer.com

LBC.co.uk

Social media - @LBC