Jess Phillips' Plea For Theresa May To Vote Against No-Deal Brexit Is Very Powerful

26 February 2019, 14:42

The Labour MP made an emotional plea to the Prime Minister calling on her to vote against no-deal Brexit.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said she felt "so enraged" by Theresa May's "lack of bravery to do the right thing".

"I will not sit one more day and listen to her crow about employment going up, when where I live employment is falling and hunger is rising," she said.

"I have one midwife for the entirety of my constituency currently."

She added: "Will she vote herself against no-deal?"

Jess Philips urges the Prime Minister to vote against no-deal in upcoming Parliamentary votes on Brexit
Jess Philips urges the Prime Minister to vote against no-deal in upcoming Parliamentary votes on Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

It comes as the Prime Minister made a statement in which she laid out a path in which Brexit would be delayed.

Theresa May's three commitments were that a further meaningful vote on her deal will be held by 12th March, and if it fails there would be a vote on whether Parliament wants to leave with no deal.

But if that vote is rejected, there would then be another vote on whether they would seek a short extension to Article 50.

