Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs over partygate allegations

12 January 2022, 11:42 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 12:47

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson was grilled by MPs in the Commons this afternoon, as pressure mounted on the Prime Minister over 'partygate'.

It came after ministers avoided media rounds on Wednesday morning in a bid to dodge more questions on a series of allegations against him.

A leaked email revealed over 100 people were invited to a "bring your own booze" event at Downing Street in May 2020 - when a lockdown was in place.

Tory MPs have since slammed Mr Johnson for avoiding having to answer for the claims, with him being forced to break his silence for Wednesday's debate.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has called for him to give a straight answer, saying his position is "completely untenable".

