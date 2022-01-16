Lord Paul Myners, 'tower of strength' during the 2008 financial crisis, dies aged 73

Lord Paul Myners has died aged 73. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Former Labour Treasury Minister Lord Myners, has died at the age of 73.

Lord Myners led some of the UK's best-known businesses and helped shape Gordon Brown's response to the 2008 financial crisis as his city minister.

The crossbench peer died in the early hours of Sunday, according to Edelman UK, where he served as chairman.

His five children said in a statement released today that he "passed away peacefully" at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Gordon Brown appointed him financial services secretary in 2008, with the task of managing the national response to the banking crisis.

In tribute to Lord Myners, the former prime minister tweeted: "I worked with Paul Myners during the global financial crisis while in government back in 2008 and he was a real tower of strength throughout that time.

"My thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

As Lord Myners of Truro, in the County of Cornwall, he was elevated to the House of Lords, and later became a crossbench peer.

The statement from his family said: "With great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved father Lord Paul Myners (1948-2022).

"He passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning (Sunday Jan 16) at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital.

"He will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever."

Edelman EMEA's president and chief executive Ed Williams added: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lord Myners, Edelman's UK chairman.

"He made a huge contribution to the development and success of the firm over his tenure.

"There are few people who bring such depth of knowledge and experience from the top of both the private and public sector, and Paul always did so with a strong social and moral conscience.

"He also brought fun and laughter and was able to move effortlessly from PLCs to pop culture."