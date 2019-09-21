Maajid Nawaz Accuses Jon Lansman Of Acting Like A 'Petulant Sixth Form Debater'

Maajid Nawaz said that, instead, politicians should actually "try and win votes" instead of digging their heels in on "dogmatic ideological convictions."

After referring to on Lansman as "a petulant head of a sixth form debating society," Maajid said: "There's an ideological civil war going on in the hard left that will not be satisfied until they purge all their enemies.

First they try and unseat Tom Watson, they're threatening Harriet Harman."

He added: "We can't by definition of what Jon Lansman's done, the head of Momentum, we can't but talk about the civil war in the Labour party.

What we could have been talking about, for example, is should Clause 4 come back?"

Maajid Nawaz Accuses Jon Lansman Of Acting Like A 'Petulant Sixth Form Debater'. Picture: LBC

Maajid then suggested that this might have been a more useful discussion to have at the conference.

He said: "I was very much looking forward to discussing Clause 4 with everyboy.

But no, we can't do that anymore because some nincompoop has to try and unseat the deputy leader because he, unlike Mr. Corbyn, doesn't want to sit on the fence over Brexit."

He then refers to the state of the Labour Party as an "absolute farce."