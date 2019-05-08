May v Corbyn Live - Prime Minister's Questions: Watch In Full

Theresa May will face questions from Jeremy Corbyn in Prime Minister's Questions - and you can watch it in full.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable and the SNP's Ian Blackford will also ask questions along with backbench MPs.

With the European Elections now definitely going ahead and the Conservatives falling behind in the polls, the Prime Minister is sure to be asked questions about that.

Watch PMQs live from midday today.