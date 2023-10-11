Mid-Bedfordshire by-election full candidate list revealed

By EJ Ward

The full list of candidates standing to be the new MP for Mid-Bedfordshire has been announced.

The Mid-Bedfordshire by-election will be Thursday on October 19.

Nadine Dorries, a Boris Johnson loyalist, resigned from her Mid-Bedfordshire seat and launched a stunning attack against Mr Sunak in August.

Full list of candidates:

Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner Festus Akinbusoye has been selected as the Conservative candidate. He will take on Labour’s Alistair Strathern, Emma Holland-Lindsay of the Liberal Democrats, Dave Holland of Reform UK, and Green candidate Cade Sibley.