Mordaunt lined up to replace Sunak - but only if she gives up control of trans issues to Tory right

Penny Mordaunt is being lined up by the Tory right to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister - but only if she gives up control over social policy to the party fringes. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Penny Mordaunt is being lined up by the Tory right to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister - but only if she gives up control over social policy to the party fringes.

Sources speaking to the Daily Mail say that the Leader of the House of Commons is being lined up to replace the beleaguered Sunak in a "coronation" leadership election.

The move would see the Tories rolling the dice on a fourth leader in just five years.

The newspaper reports that discussions have been held by Tories about the switch - intended to reverse Conservative polling fortunes.

Ms Mordaunt has been tipped as a potential unifier in the party - as an alternative to controversial candidates Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman of the Tory right.

But some have been reluctant to rally around Ms Mordaunt because of her "woke" views on gender.

The discussions reportedly suggested that Ms Mordaunt defer control on social issues to other members of her party in order to secure support.

A former moderate Tory minister suggested that it was 'much more likely' Rishi Sunak would be replaced as PM than before.

The politician told the Mail: "The mood has shifted a long way this week. There is a feeling that we cannot go on as we are and that even Penny would be better.

"She would have to allow social policy to be set by others but if you got over that hurdle, you could see the Right prepared to swing behind her if it was the only way to get rid of Rishi and avoid a contest."

"Until very recently I thought the idea of changing leader again was ridiculous. But No 10's handling of some recent events has been so astonishingly bad that I think it is becoming much more likely to happen. You could not have another contest and the only possible candidate I can see people uniting behind is Penny."