Stanley Johnson: Boris Needs To "Firmly" Get The Message Across To Europe

Speaking to LBC Boris Johnson's father said his son was used to challenges as he "grew up on a sheep farm" where there were "plenty" of challenges.

Speaking to LBC just moments after his son Boris was announced as Conservative Leader and the next Prime Minister, Stanley Johnson said he told his son "good luck" before he went on stage.

He said that the "crucial thing" was for Boris to get the message "firmly across" to "our 27 European partners" that he "means business."

He said that the European Union needed to "come off their pedestal" and realise that "we are going to leave, unless they come up with a better offer."

When LBC reporter Rachael Venables asked how she thought his son would be feeling, Mr Johnson said "he looked pretty relaxed" and it was a "challenge" but that Boris "grew up on a sheep farm" where there were "plenty of challenges."

