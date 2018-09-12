'Your Daddy Is A Horrible Person': Protesters Ambush Jacob Rees-Mogg's Young Family

'Class' campaigners have been criticised after ranting at Jacob Rees-Mogg's children, telling his six-year-old that his dad was a "horrible person".

The shocking outburst happened last night as activists from Class War demonstrated outside the Conservative MP's house.

The three youngsters looked stunned as they faced the tirade, while Mr Rees-Mogg and his wife tried to usher them inside.

However, they heard the rant in full as protester Ian Bone demanded to know how much their long-standing nanny Victoria Crook was paid. He yelled: "Daddy won’t say how much he pays your nanny, his nanny who looks after you. Daddy doesn’t pay her very much.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's family confronted outside his home. Picture: Class War

"Daddy says the minimum wage doesn’t count for anything, or the London minimum wage.

"Your daddy won’t answer the question.

"Your daddy is a totally horrible person. A lot of people don’t like your daddy, you know that. No he’s probably not told you about that.

"A lot of people hate him."

Protester Ian Bone. Picture: Class War

Class War filmed the clash and uploaded it to their Facebook page.

Responding to the incident, Mr Rees-Mogg told MailOnline: "It was a small protest by anarchists which not surprisingly was disorganised, unpunctual and short lived."