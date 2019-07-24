Government Ministers Rush To Resign Before Boris Take Office

24 July 2019, 14:02 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 14:04

Ministers are resigning before Boris takes office.
Ministers are resigning before Boris takes office. Picture: PA

Before Boris Johnson takes office several Ministers loyal to Theresa May have resigned.

De facto Deputy Prime Minister David Roy Lidington has said after 20 years on the front bench he has decided to resign. He said on social media that he would quit when Theresa May offered her resignation to the Queen.

A source has confirmed Justice Secretary David Gauke has resigned from Government.

Earlier Philip Hammond has announced his resignation as Chancellor ahead of Boris Johnson entering Downing Street.
He tweeted: "I have just handed in my resignation to @theresa_may. It has been a privilege to serve as her Chancellor of the Exchequer for the last three years."

Former International Development Secretary Rory Stewart resigned from the Cabinet, and earlier said Mrs May was "very, very dignified" as she chaired her final Cabinet meeting.

Theresa May is due to address the nation, before attending Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation to the Queen.

Earlier she has bid an emotional farewell to the House of Commons as Prime Minister.

She described the link between politicians and their constituents as "the bedrock" of British democracy.

