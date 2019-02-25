"Hopeless" Theresa May Plays Pool With Italian Prime Minister

25 February 2019, 07:35

Theresa May admitted she was "hopeless" after being challenged to a game of pool by the Prime Minister of Italy.

As she met Giuseppe Conte during the EU-Arab League summit on Sunday, her Italian counterpart offered her a cue.

Mrs May seemed apprehensive and told Mr Conte “You’ll have to show me how”.

Her Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell then attempts to explain how to position her hand on the table to make a bridge.

She looks down the cue ready to take her shot on the black ball... but the video ends just as she's about to take the shot.

Theresa May tries her hand at pool with the Italian Prime Minister
Theresa May tries her hand at pool with the Italian Prime Minister. Picture: Twitter / Giuseppi Conti

One of her cabinet ministers certainly saw the funny side, with Liz Truss tweeting the video with the caption: "Pleased to see nothing's been taken off the table."

