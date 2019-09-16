Former Sadiq Khan Policing Adviser Defects To Lib Dems Over Knife Crime

16 September 2019, 14:58

Leroy Logan, a former police superintendent, said he quit the Labour Party over the Mayor of London "falling asleep at the wheel" when it comes to knife crime.

He now supports Siobhan Benita, the Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate.

He said that Khan tried to "scare people into submission" and told them to "drop the knife or you go to prison."

Logan said: "It's not just about punitive measures. It's also about prevention and intervention."

He added: "That was not in his manifesto, to be so punitive."

Logan accused Sadiq Khan of "falling asleep at the wheel" when it comes to knife crime. Picture: PA

He added that because it is not "holistic", his knife crime strategy has "floundered"

LBC presenter read a statement from Sadiq Khan's spokesperson to Logan.

She referred to it as "throwing shade."

Sadiq Khan's former policing adviser told Shelagh Fogarty that he's defected to the Lib Dems
Sadiq Khan's former policing adviser told Shelagh Fogarty that he's defected to the Lib Dems. Picture: LBC

Logan was not surprised and said Khan has a "cutting edge to him" with a "very selective memory."

He concluded with the remarks: "He has let London down and we need a new mayor, and that person is Siobhan Benita.

