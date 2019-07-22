Jo Swinson Announced As New Lib Dem Leader

22 July 2019, 16:23 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 16:31

Jo Swinson speaking to LBC
Jo Swinson speaking to LBC. Picture: LBC

Jo Swinson the MP for East Dunbartonshire has been elected leader of the Liberal Democrat Party.

Ms Swinson beat former cabinet member Sir Ed Davey to replace Sir Vince Cable at the helm of the Lib Dems.

Jo Swinson secured 47,000 votes while Ed Davey took 28.021.

Ms Swinson, an ex-minister, had been the bookies' favourite to take the party crown.

The East Dunbartonshire MP has served as Sir Vince's deputy since June 2017.

The Liberal Democrats leadership contest began in May, when Sir Vince Cable announced he would be resigning.

More to follow.

