Theo Usherwood Asks Vince Cable Why Lib Dems Are Only Campaigning In Rich Areas

This is the moment LBC's Political Editor asked Vince Cable why he was just concentrated his campaign on million-pound houses in London rather than visiting poorer areas who are more likely to have voted for Brexit.

Theo Usherwood joined the Liberal Democrat leader as he was campaigning in Camden with the EU's Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt.

Theo said to Sir Vince: "We're in Camden Square. I'm no property expert, but looking at the houses, they're worth several million pounds.

"Isn't that an image problem for the Liberal Democrats in that here you are in one of the most affluent areas of London when many of the people who voted to leave the European Union back in 2016 live in some of the poorest communities in the country.

"How are you going to convince those people to change their mind and support the Liberal Democrats?"

Sir Vince responded: "It's a lot bigger house than mine, it just so happens to be where we are.

"Looking back at the referendum which we lost, some of the poorest cities in Britain voted to Remain - Liverpool, Glasgow, Dundee, Newcastle.

"It's not a rich versus poor issue. There are a lot of poor people who will be affected by Brexit more than any other."

Vince Cable was campaigning with Guy Verhofstadt. Picture: PA

Theo then asked: "There is a divide created, intentionally or not, between the metropolitan elites and those who voted to leave the European Union who live outside in rural England and small towns across the country who don't see Brexit happening or working for them. Doesn't this photocall feed into that?"

The Lib Dem leader insisted: "We just happen to be here, we could have found a council estate..."

"But you didn't," interrupted Theo.

Sir Vince admitted: "We didn't, no."