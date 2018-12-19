PMQs: Did Jeremy Corbyn Call Theresa May A “Stupid Woman”?

This clip is being shared widely on social media and appears to show Jeremy Corbyn mouthing the words “stupid woman” at Theresa May.

It’s after the Prime Minister said the Labour Party “aren’t impressed” with their leader’s stance on Brexit.

As MPs jeered while awaiting the Labour leader's response, he appeared to mouth the words "stupid woman".

Did Jeremy Corbyn call Theresa May a "stupid woman"? Picture: Parli TV

There have already been calls for Mr Corbyn to apologise.

Tory MP Greg Hands wrote: "Corbyn needs to urgently apologise if he did say “stupid woman” - which appears to be the case."

There are, however, claims on social media that actually said "comment" or "rubbish" instead of "woman".

But watch closely above and make up your own mind.