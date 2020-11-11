PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer after vaccine briefing

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head at PMQs later following a major breakthrough in the search for a covid vaccine.

Sir Keir is also likely to grill Mr Johnson over plans to bring students home over the Christmas break.

Students in England have been given a seven-day window to leave university to see their families for Christmas, easing fears they will be forced to spend the festive season away from home.

PMQs at midday

