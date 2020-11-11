PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer after vaccine briefing

11 November 2020, 10:24 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 12:02

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head at PMQs later following a major breakthrough in the search for a covid vaccine.

Sir Keir is also likely to grill Mr Johnson over plans to bring students home over the Christmas break.

Students in England have been given a seven-day window to leave university to see their families for Christmas, easing fears they will be forced to spend the festive season away from home.

Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street giving details of the new vaccine, Prof Van Tam said there is "no shortcut to the future you and I aspire to"

Mary Wollstonecraft's statue has sparked controversy due to the feminist being depicted in a naked form

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam is going to hold a broadcast briefing at 10am, you can watch it LIVE here.

Guinness has announced a "precautionary" recall of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout

Extinction Rebellion have put a climate change barrier on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

The UK will observe a two-minute silence at 11am on Wednesday

Britney Spears has lost a legal battle to remove her father's control over her estate

Baby hope died after believing to get spooked by fireworks

Mr Barnes told LBC there were many reasons the FA chairman should have resigned

Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

