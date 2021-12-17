Rail fare rise branded "brutal rip off" as passengers face £200 hike to season tickets

17 December 2021, 16:32 | Updated: 17 December 2021, 16:35

Rail fares will rise by 3.8% in March next year the DfT has confirmed
Rail fares will rise by 3.8% in March next year the DfT has confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The rail fare increase announced today but the Department for Transport has been branded as a "brutal rip off" as passengers face an eye-watering 3.8% increase in price.

It will be the steepest increase since January 2013 with passengers, from March, forking out up to £200 more for an annual season ticket.

The price hike is below the current retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation, which is 7.1%, the department said in a statement.

It is the latest in a series of price rises Brits are having to swallow, as food prices in shops go up, and fuel and energy bills are also increasing.

Furious labour MP's have hit out at the Government announcement with Louise Haigh, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, saying: "The Tories have just announced a brutal 3.8% rise in rail fares next year.

"This fare hike will be a nightmare before Christmas for millions of passengers. People up and down this country are paying the price of a Tory inflation bombshell."

Adding: "It is pricing people off the railways when we face a climate crisis. What planet are Ministers on if they think people can afford this?"

Whilst Labour MP for the Reading East, Matt Rodda, said: "People up and down this country are paying the price of Conservative economic failure."

Taking to Twitter to talk about the increase in fares, Jon Trickett, Mp for Hemsworth said: "Tories have just announced yet another rail fare rise of 3.8%. This brings total rail fare rises under the Tories to over 46%.

"Now, I’m gonna guess your wages have not climbed by 46% since 2010? A rip off."

Public transport groups have also condemned the move, raising concerns about the environment with the decline of rail passengers.

Campaign for Better Transport branded the increase as "far from fair" adding: "It risks driving people off rail and onto roads instead - bad news for the environment. Rail fares should have been frozen to match the fuel duty freeze for car drivers."

Those buying an annual season ticket from Woking to London before the price hike would need to pay £3,528 but after the increase, commuters will have to fork out an extra £134 making up for a total of £3,662.

Defending the announcement, Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI (Retail Price Index) strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years.

"Delaying the changes until March 2022 offers people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year's price.

"That includes the 100,000 people who are already making savings with cheaper and more convenient flexible season tickets.

"We're driving ahead with the reforms in our Plan for Rail, creating a more passenger-focused railway that delivers a truly first-class service for everyone."

