Sadiq Khan sets sights on third mayoral term and 'doesn't want' Starmer's job

By Sophie Barnett

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he's looking forward to standing for another term as Mayor of London as he admitted he "doesn't want" Sir Keir Starmer's job.

During an exclusive interview with James O'Brien Mr Khan confirmed he is planning on running for Mayor of London for a third time in 2024.

Mr Khan told James he is "looking forward" to standing again for a third term at the next election, describing his role as the "best job in politics".

Asked on Thursday morning whether he thought he would do a better job as Labour leader than Keir Starmer, Mr Khan said he “fully supports” the current leader and insisted he doesn’t want his job.

"I think you've seen over the last weeks and months the difference Sir Keir has made to our party," he told James.

"He's doing a great job and he has my full support".

Speaking about his plans to run for his third mayoral term, Mr Khan said: "I love this job, it’s the best job in politics. We’ve got to deliver more over the next two and a half years, my intention is to continue to be the mayor of the greatest city in the world."

He said he "would be able to do more" with a Labour government, and criticised the Conservative government for being "anti-London" and not supporting him.

"I've unfortunately over the last five-and-a-half years had Conservative governments who are anti-London," he told James.

"Just imagine what we could do with a pro-London, Labour government with Keir Starmer as the prime minister.

"The idea of being the Mayor of London when you’ve got a decent Government who is not anti-London supporting me doing my job is really exciting.”

Mr Khan is currently third favourite to be the next leader of the Labour party behind Angela Rayner and fellow metro mayor Andy Burnham, but he has repeatedly said he is happy in his current role.

According to the latest polling from YouGov, Labour has a 10-point lead over the Conservatives - the biggest lead the party has had over the Conservatives since 2013.