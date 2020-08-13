Student tells Nick Ferrari of shock over downgraded A-level results

By Kate Buck

An A-level student has described his shock of his results being downgraded, saying it is a "really big mistake on behalf of the government."

Hundreds of thousands of students were plunged into uncertainty this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused their exams to be cancelled.

They were instead told results would be based on either mock exam results or predictions from teachers, which were moderated based on previous results of their schools and colleges.

However, thousands have been left disappointed after they were given lower grades than their initial predictions.

Harry called in to LBC's Nick Ferrari to say he thought the fiasco was a "really big mistake on behalf of the government."

A student told Nick Ferrari of his disappointment. Picture: LBC

His predicted grades were AAC, which would have landed him a place at Oxford Brookes to study Law with Business.

But after not even taking his exams, these were downgraded to CDC, and he doesn't know whether or not his place at university is safe.

"To be honest with you I'm quite shocked, we had an email from the headmaster this morning saying for those of you who did well, congratulations, but trying fluff over what is a really big mistake on behalf of the government," he said.

"I think the government need to take into consideration what happened with Scotland last week and use that as an open option."

Students are being given the option to sit exams if they are not happy with their grade in October, but Harry doubts if the lack of classes would mean pupils are prepared for the exams in the Autumn.

He added: "The problem is how do you make up for time lost on virtual classes, you'd never be able to get back to the state that you were in textbook wise to take these exams later on."

Listen to the full exchange above.