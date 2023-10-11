Tamworth by-election full candidate list revealed

11 October 2023, 13:07

Tamworth by-election candidates named
Tamworth by-election candidates named. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The full list of candidates standing to be the new MP for Tamworth has been announced.

The Tamworth by-election will be Thursday on October 19.

The date of the Tamworth by-election has been announced, along with the candidates vying to replace former MP Chris Pincher.

Full list of candidates:

The Tories have lined up Andrew Cooper, a member of Tamworth Borough Council, while Labour have announced Sarah Edwards, and the Lib Dems have Sunny Kirk. There is also independent Richard Kingstone, and Reform UK hopeful Ian Cooper.

