Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Tamworth by-election full candidate list revealed
11 October 2023, 13:07
The full list of candidates standing to be the new MP for Tamworth has been announced.
The Tamworth by-election will be Thursday on October 19.
The date of the Tamworth by-election has been announced, along with the candidates vying to replace former MP Chris Pincher.
Full list of candidates:
The Tories have lined up Andrew Cooper, a member of Tamworth Borough Council, while Labour have announced Sarah Edwards, and the Lib Dems have Sunny Kirk. There is also independent Richard Kingstone, and Reform UK hopeful Ian Cooper.