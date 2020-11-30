What shops are in the Arcadia group? Possible store closure list

Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia faces administration. Picture: PA

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group could face collapse but what shops does that include? Will Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge close?

The Arcadia group, owned by Sir Philip Green, could enter administration today following a huge loss of sales from the coronavirus pandemic.

Putting 13,000 jobs at risk, the Arcadia group includes a number of the country’s favourite high street shops including Topshop and Dorothy Perkins.

It’s believed Arcadia has been seeking extra financial support but sources have claimed they don’t expect a last-minute rescue deal.

Former Arcadia CEO 'pessimistic' Mike Ashley deal will save Topshop empire

So what high street shops are in the Arcadia group? Will stores like Topshop close? Here are the details so far:

Topshop closures is one of the biggest concerns for high street shoppers. Picture: PA

What shops are in the Arcadia group?

Arcadia are owners of some of the most popular brands on the British high street.

Shops include, Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Burtons, Wallis and Evans.

They also own the out of town chain, Outfit.

Burton and Dorothy Perkins also at risk as Arcadia faces administration. Picture: PA

Will there be store closures? Will Topshop close?

At the moment, there is no confirmed news on if the Arcadia group will head into administration.

If they do, administration will give the business protection from creditors while the company will try and get back on an even keel, or while some parts are sold off.

It’s also likely that some of Arcadia’s brands will continue in some form due to their popularity.