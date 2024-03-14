Dua Lipa to Shania Twain: Everything we know about Glastonbury 2024, with all the acts announced so far

From British A-listers and international stars gracing the stage, to where and when the music festival is taking place - here's everything we know about Glastonbury 2024.

This year's headliners will be the most gender diverse yet, with Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay gracing the Pyramid Stage, whilst Man I Feel Like a Woman singer Shania Twain will perform in this year's Sunday Legends slot.

Glastonbury Festival 2024's lineup has been announced but the festival is notorious for hosting unscheduled and unexpected performances in "secret" - though they are usually revealed in the months leading up to the festival.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?

The music festival will take place from the 26th to the 30th June 2024.

Where does the Glastonbury Festival take place?

Glastonbury will take place at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton, in Somerset, southwest England.

What is the Glastonbury 2024 lineup so far?

Pyramid stage

This stage is the icon of Glastonbury Festival, with it's structure inspired by the Egyptian Giza pyramids.

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

SZA

Shania Twain

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

Burna Boy

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monáe

Seventeen

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Other stages

Idles

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

West Holts stage

Once known as the Jazz World Stage West Holts pays tribute to it's dairy farm roots, with "halt" regfering to a gate where cows could cross the railway line.

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Asha Puthli

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Woodsies stage

Woodies is named after the Worthy Farm fields it sits on.

Jamie xx

Gossip

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

Newdad

High Vis

Kneecap

The Park stage

Glastonbury co-organiser, Emily Eavis, introduced this stage in 2007, and is known as "a vibrant home of eclectic fabulousness".

Fontaines DC

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital

Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimbie

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is the Kit

Arooj Aftab

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Wallopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can’t Swim

Bar Italia

Also announced

Honey Dijon

DJ Spen

Eliza Rose

Bonobo

Skream & Benga

Faithless

Flowerovlove

Who are the "secret" acts rumoured to perform at Glastonbury 2024?

The Killers

Rihanna

Foo fighters

AC/DC

When do Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?

Tickets initially went on sale on Thursday 16th November and Sunday 19th November for coach and general admission. These tickets are now sold out.

But, keen festival goers still have another chance to grab a ticket in the resales, which usually takes place in April.