Dua Lipa to Shania Twain: Everything we know about Glastonbury 2024, with all the acts announced so far
14 March 2024, 14:31 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 14:53
From British A-listers and international stars gracing the stage, to where and when the music festival is taking place - here's everything we know about Glastonbury 2024.
This year's headliners will be the most gender diverse yet, with Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay gracing the Pyramid Stage, whilst Man I Feel Like a Woman singer Shania Twain will perform in this year's Sunday Legends slot.
Glastonbury Festival 2024's lineup has been announced but the festival is notorious for hosting unscheduled and unexpected performances in "secret" - though they are usually revealed in the months leading up to the festival.
When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?
The music festival will take place from the 26th to the 30th June 2024.
Where does the Glastonbury Festival take place?
Glastonbury will take place at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton, in Somerset, southwest England.
What is the Glastonbury 2024 lineup so far?
Pyramid stage
This stage is the icon of Glastonbury Festival, with it's structure inspired by the Egyptian Giza pyramids.
- Dua Lipa
- Coldplay
- SZA
- Shania Twain
- LCD Soundsystem
- Little Simz
- Burna Boy
- PJ Harvey
- Cyndi Lauper
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Janelle Monáe
- Seventeen
- Paul Heaton
- Keane
- Paloma Faith
- Olivia Dean
- Ayra Starr
Other stages
- Idles
- Disclosure
- The National
- D-Block Europe
- The Streets
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Anne-Marie
- Camila Cabello
- Avril Lavigne
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- Bloc Party
- The Last Dinner Party
- Nothing But Thieves
- Confidence Man
- Headie One
West Holts stage
Once known as the Jazz World Stage West Holts pays tribute to it's dairy farm roots, with "halt" regfering to a gate where cows could cross the railway line.
- Jungle
- Jessie Ware
- Justice
- Heilung
- Masego
- Nia Archives
- Danny Brown
- Black Pumas
- Brittany Howard
- Sugababes
- Nitin Sawhney
- Jordan Rakei
- Asha Puthli
- Noname
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Steel Pulse
- Squid
- Sofia Kourtesis
Woodsies stage
Woodies is named after the Worthy Farm fields it sits on.
- Jamie xx
- Gossip
- James Blake
- Sampha
- Sleaford Mods
- Romy
- Declan McKenna
- Yard Act
- Arlo Parks
- Alvvays
- Fat White Family
- Blondshell
- Kenya Grace
- Soccer Mommy
- Remi Wolf
- Mannequin Pussy
- Newdad
- High Vis
- Kneecap
The Park stage
Glastonbury co-organiser, Emily Eavis, introduced this stage in 2007, and is known as "a vibrant home of eclectic fabulousness".
- Fontaines DC
- Peggy Gou
- London Grammar
- King Krule
- Orbital
- Ghetts
- Aurora
- The Breeders
- Mount Kimbie
- Dexys
- Lankum
- Baxter Dury
- This Is the Kit
- Arooj Aftab
- Mdou Moctar
- The Mary Wallopers
- Otoboke Beaver
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Bar Italia
Also announced
- Honey Dijon
- DJ Spen
- Eliza Rose
- Bonobo
- Skream & Benga
- Faithless
- Flowerovlove
Who are the "secret" acts rumoured to perform at Glastonbury 2024?
- The Killers
- Rihanna
- Foo fighters
- AC/DC
When do Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?
Tickets initially went on sale on Thursday 16th November and Sunday 19th November for coach and general admission. These tickets are now sold out.
But, keen festival goers still have another chance to grab a ticket in the resales, which usually takes place in April.