Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman breaks silence on reunion episode rumours

14 March 2024, 14:08

Alison Steadman has broken her silence on the possibility of a return of Gavin and Stacey
Alison Steadman has broken her silence on the possibility of a return of Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman has broken her silence on the much-loved sitcom’s return to TV screens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison, who played Pamela Shipman in the hugely popular comedy, last appeared on the show in 2019 for a one-off Christmas special.

There have been reports in recent months that the BBC and Netflix are engaged in a bidding war for another special episode.

Alison told The Mirror: “If we did another series or episode, I would absolutely love it. But at the moment, as far as I know, it's not going to happen.

"None of us have been sent scripts, none of us, so until there's something definite and it's announced, then I'm not going to go along with anything, it might not happen. It's all up in the air." 

Read more: Prince William puts Kate picture row behind him as he plays basketball on visit to youth charity

Read more: Exact time ‘double snow bomb’ due to hit UK bringing freezing temperatures of -2C in return of wintry weather

Rumours began swirling last month of a possible new episode five years on from the dramatic Christmas cliffhanger.

The comedy, created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, followed Gavin and Stacey, played by Matthew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Billericay in Essex and seaside town, Barry in Wales.

The show’s Christmas special ended with the cliffhanger of an unanswered marriage proposal when Nessa, played by Hones, proposed to ‘Smiffy’ played by Corden.

Viewers however have been on a cliffhanger since because they did not get to hear his response.

Reports suggested the new episode would be filmed this summer with plans to air it at Christmas, five years after the last special.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Starship

Third test flight of SpaceX’s mega rocket ends with loss of spacecraft

The service will be available for reports about all UK forces, online or by calling 0800 085 0000 - anonymous tip-offs are also allowed.

Over 700 investigations launched after calls to Met Police anti-corruption service, as hotline goes live across UK

US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer

Top US Democrat Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

RAF plane carrying Grant Shapps jammed by Russia

Russia 'jams signals' on Grant Shapps official RAF plane as it flew over Poland following NATO drills

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez, left foreground, at the Spanish parliament in Madrid

Spanish parliament approves amnesty for Catalan separatists

Keen festival goers still have another chance to grab a ticket in the resales, which usually takes place in April.

Dua Lipa to Shania Twain: Everything we know about Glastonbury 2024, with all the acts announced so far

Former US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin

Ex-US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin ‘forming investor group to buy TikTok’

A migrant is helped to evacuate a partially deflated rubber dinghy in the Central Mediterranean Sea

Mediterranean rescue survivors say 50 people died on trip from Libya – charity

The salaries of MPs are to increase, IPSA has announced

MPs to get above inflation 5.5 per cent pay rise taking salaries to over £90,000

The valuable Maserati-Levante was stolen from a busy road in Hounslow, west London

Businesswoman's 'unique' £100k Maserati 'stolen in 60 seconds' from London street in keyless 'hack'

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban

EU parliament opens court case over release of funds to Orban government

Members of the Bundestag during a debate

German parliament rejects new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Gove spoke about the new definition in the Commons

Michael Gove uses parliamentary privilege to list organisations under review amid new extremism definition

Another 53 high street bank branches are set to close.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 53 more high street branches this year - is your local on the list?

Vatican Pope

Pope says he has no plans to retire

Prince William plays basketball on visit to youth centre

Prince William puts Kate picture row behind him as he plays basketball on visit to youth charity

Latest News

See more Latest News

Concorde passing through New York on way to museum after refurbishment

Record-breaking Concorde floats down New York river on its way back to museum after lengthy repairs
Large chunks of hail

Storm carrying massive ‘gorilla hail’ hits parts of Kansas and Missouri

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK, new weather maps show.

Exact time ‘double snow bomb’ due to hit UK bringing freezing temperatures of -2C in return of wintry weather
Katie Price has said she didn't attend court for her latest driving offences because she was "drained"

'I'm so drained': Katie Price reveals why she failed to show up at court for latest driving case
Heidi Aga, a professional Kate Middleton lookalike, says there has been renewed interest in royal lookalikes

Kate Middleton lookalike says conspiracies about Princess of Wales have 'gone too far' and must stop
King Harald leaves hospital in Oslo

Norway’s King Harald leaves hospital after having pacemaker fitted

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Ukraine fired more missiles at border region on eve of election, says Russia

Mum Siobhan Rose Simmonds tragically died after choking on food

Tragedy as mother, 33, dies in front of partner and young children after choking on food while cooking dinner
Plaintiffs and others with a banner in front of Sapporo Hight Court

Denying same-sex marriage unconstitutional, a Japanese high court says

Taylor Swift Fans Gather Outside Concert Venue In Sydney

Gig ticket prices capped and touts face crackdown under Labour plan to stop music-lovers being ripped off

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Harry will both make appearances at the memorial event.

Still contintents apart - Harry and William to attend Diana memorial event but will not appear at the same time
Harry and Meghan have broken their silence on the Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture controversy.

Harry and Meghan break silence on Kate's Mother's Day photo row

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture (l) as insiders say she will be back by Easter

Top US media organisation to review all Kensington Place photos as insiders say Kate will be back by Easter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit