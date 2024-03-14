Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman breaks silence on reunion episode rumours

Alison Steadman has broken her silence on the possibility of a return of Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman has broken her silence on the much-loved sitcom’s return to TV screens.

Alison, who played Pamela Shipman in the hugely popular comedy, last appeared on the show in 2019 for a one-off Christmas special.

There have been reports in recent months that the BBC and Netflix are engaged in a bidding war for another special episode.

Alison told The Mirror: “If we did another series or episode, I would absolutely love it. But at the moment, as far as I know, it's not going to happen.

"None of us have been sent scripts, none of us, so until there's something definite and it's announced, then I'm not going to go along with anything, it might not happen. It's all up in the air."

Rumours began swirling last month of a possible new episode five years on from the dramatic Christmas cliffhanger.

The comedy, created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, followed Gavin and Stacey, played by Matthew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Billericay in Essex and seaside town, Barry in Wales.

The show’s Christmas special ended with the cliffhanger of an unanswered marriage proposal when Nessa, played by Hones, proposed to ‘Smiffy’ played by Corden.

Viewers however have been on a cliffhanger since because they did not get to hear his response.

Reports suggested the new episode would be filmed this summer with plans to air it at Christmas, five years after the last special.